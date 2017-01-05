Wisconsin Senate majority leader open to DNR reorganization

by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The leader of Wisconsin state Senate Republicans says they are open to splitting the Department of Natural Resources into separate agencies.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald was asked about the idea in a news conference with reporters earlier this week.

Splitting the DNR has been discussed off and on for years, but the idea has run into opposition from environmental and outdoors groups who fear that the move will endanger outdoor recreation, increase costs to taxpayers and further weaken the state’s air and water quality protections.

Fitzgerald says Senate Republicans “have an open ear” to the idea and he said he thinks it’s being considering as part of the state budget.

“I don’t think they’ve slammed the door on the idea, that’s for sure,” he said.