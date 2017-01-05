Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars Report – January 6th, 2017

by Site Staff

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

• During the 2016 deer gun season, state wildlife officer supervisor Bill Bullard and state wildlife officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, were on patrol in Knox County. The officers noticed a hunter driving an ATV through a field with a gun across his lap. As the officers passed the hunter, they noticed several deer running away from the area. Further investigation revealed that the hunter had a loaded muzzleloader and that the hunter had already killed and checked a deer with his only deer permit. Officer Kiger explained that hunting deer or coyote during deer gun season required a valid deer permit while in possession of a hunting implement. A summons was issued for hunting without a valid permit and hunting with the aid of an ATV. The hunter was ordered to pay $350 in fines and court costs.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

• State wildlife officer Nathan Kaufmann, assigned to Huron County, was conducting law enforcement activities at the Willard Marsh Wildlife Area earlier this year. During that time, officer Kaufmann noticed tires had recently been dumped into the creek. Over the next couple of weeks, additional tires were dumped in the same area. An investigation was initiated and with the help of local law enforcement agencies, officer Kaufman was able to locate two suspects, who were later questioned by state wildlife officers about the tires. Both were issued a summons for stream littering. In court, both suspects were found guilty and ordered to serve 20 hours of community service and pay $200 in fines and court costs.

• During the opening day of mourning dove season, state wildlife officers Cody Klima and Mike Ohlrich were patrolling Sandusky County. Both officers observed significant flocks of doves and killdeer in a popular hunting area. The officers watched as a single shot rang out and a killdeer fell to the ground. After seeing this, the officers immediately contacted the hunter. A summons was issued to the hunter for taking a non-game bird.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

• State wildlife officer Eric Moore, assigned to Medina County, was on patrol one summer night at Spencer Wildlife Area when he observed a vehicle driving erratically down the access lane toward the main parking lot. As the automobile approached, Moore heard several loud popping noises and the occupants of the vehicle shouting. It was after hours and the wildlife area was closed to individuals who were not hunting, fishing, or trapping. Officer Moore stopped the vehicle and advised the driver and passenger the wildlife area was closed. Both men became agitated and indicated that they were simply looking for a place to use the restroom. As officer Moore was talking to the men, he observed a package of bottle rockets lying in plain sight on the seat of the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the passenger had shot several bottle rockets into the woods. The two individuals were issued summonses for possession of fireworks on the wildlife area. They were both convicted in court and paid $586 in fines and court costs.

• While patrolling Charles Mill Lake, state wildlife officer Brennan Earick, assigned to Ashland County, observed three individuals sitting along the shoreline. Officer Earick observed two men in the group smoking from what appeared to be a marijuana pipe. Officer Earick contacted the men shortly thereafter. Further investigation revealed that two of the men had smoked marijuana. In addition, a small amount of green marijuana was located in one of their tackle boxes. The men agreed to hand the pipe over to officer Earick. Both individuals were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and ordered to appear in Ashland Municipal Court. Both individuals were found guilty and received a six-month driver’s license suspension and paid a total of $804 in fines and court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

• During opening day of the 2016 deer gun season, state wildlife officer Chris Gilkey, assigned to Meigs County, approached a hunter to conduct a license and permit check. As officer Gilkey approached, the hunter walked away from him and went behind a small cabin on the property. A few moments later, the hunter appeared again from behind the cabin with no firearm. When asked about his license and permits the man denied having a gun and hunting. As the officer attempted to locate the firearm the man attempted to distract him. Further investigation revealed a camouflaged hunting pouch on the ground and a small piece of a gun sling sticking out from under the cabin. Officer Gilkey pulled on the sling to reveal a Remington .270 rifle. The hunter immediately stated that he stored the gun there for coyotes. The hunter later confessed to officer Gilkey that he had forgotten his shotgun and chose to take his .270 hunting instead. The hunter was charged with hunting deer with an illegal firearm. This case is currently pending in a Meigs County court.

• The DNR Division of Wildlife received a complaint from the Turn In a Poacher (TIP) hotline that a male in Coshocton County had shot a turkey while sitting inside a van. The complainant was able to obtain the license plate number from the van. State wildlife officers contacted the suspect at his residence. Further investigation revealed the suspect had shot the turkey from inside the van and had thrown the turkey in the ditch. The suspect was convicted in court and sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to paying $100 in fines plus court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

• State wildlife officer Scott Cartwright, assigned to Adams County, was on patrol in Adams County when he noticed a pickup truck loaded with multiple coolers and antlered white-tailed deer skulls. He contacted the occupants of the vehicle and inspected the game check numbers for all of the animals. Further investigation revealed that one of the bucks was harvested by a Florida resident who had falsely reported the deer as a landowner harvest. The man was charged with providing false information while game checking. He was later fined $420, and the skull and meat were forfeited to the DNR Division of Wildlife.

Division of Watercraft

Northeast District

• While patrolling the waters of Lake Milton State Park, officers observed a pontoon boat with no navigation lights displayed while drifting in the water. Officers stopped the vessel and informed the operator of the violation. A vessel safety check was completed with the following violations observed: no fire extinguisher, no anchor, no visual distress signal, no navigation lights displayed between legal sunset and sunrise, and there were open alcoholic beverages in plain sight. Officers also noticed two beer cans floating in the water near the pontoon. The cans were retrieved and the officers asked if they belonged to the operator and occupants. The occupants denied ownership. Officers matched the lot number of the floating cans to the ones already inside the vessel. The operator was issued citations for navigation lights required after sunset and before sunrise and for litter. The occupants of the pontoon were towed back to the dock as they stated the vessel was disabled. The operator later pleaded no contest in court and was found guilty, incurring $191 in fines.

• While patrolling Portage Lakes State Park, an officer responded to a call of a boater suffering a dog bite at the courtesy docks. Local emergency management services treated the victim’s wounds on site and advised additional medical attention. The officer gathered witness statements, notified the county health department, county dog warden, and ordered the dog owner to provide vaccination records. The dog owner was charged with a leash violation and failure to control the animal. The dog warden took custody of the canine as a result of this incident and a separate incident involving the dog. The case is pending in Barberton Municipal Court.

• Officers were advised by radio dispatch that an accident had occurred on Berlin Reservoir and the victim had been taken to Akron City Hospital. Officers made contact with the parties and determined that an individual who was being towed on a tube had fallen off his tube and was struck by another boat. The victim received five stitches for a thigh laceration. The operator of the vessel that struck the victim stated he did not see the man in the water until after his boat’s propeller struck him. The operator was cited for the following: safe speed, improper look out, and reckless operation. The operator paid fines and courts costs totaling $357.

• Officers near Geneva State Park received a call that a man had flipped out of his small open boat in Lake Erie and swam several miles back to shore. Upon further investigation, the victim had a small open aluminum row boat that he swamped and fell out of while fishing. The victim stated that the boat would take on water when he shifted his weight; usually he could correct the shift in the boat before it took on water, but was unable to this time. The vessel swamped while several miles off shore. The owner was wearing a life jacket that he received from a neighbor the day before. The neighbor realized the victim was taking the small boat out on Lake Erie without any flotation devices, and the Good Samaritan insisted the victim take the life jacket he was offering. In the end the life jacket saved this boater’s life and he was able to swim back to shore. The boat came ashore several days later.

• While on patrol on the waters of Lake Milton State Park, an officer observed a pontoon boat operating without a current registration decal on the starboard side of the hull. The officers stopped the boat and informed the operator of the violation. An odor of alcohol was detected coming from the operator. Officers continued to observe the individual and conducted a vessel safety check with the following violations: no registration paperwork on board, no current registration decal displayed on the starboard side, no fire extinguisher, no sound signaling device, and an alcoholic beverage was in plain sight. Officers then asked the operator if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages. The operator admitted to consuming alcohol prior to operating the boat at his residence and consented to taking field sobriety tests, which the operator executed poorly. The operator was placed under arrest for operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs of abuse. He was then issued three citations and two written warnings prior to being released to a family member. Upon appearing in court, the operator was found guilty and paid a combined total of fines and court costs of $481.