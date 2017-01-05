Ohio Outdoor News Calendar of Events – January 6th, 2017

by Site Staff

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 28, 2017: Miami Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. For more info call Don Distler, 513-403-7471.

Feb. 4, 2017: Shelby County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, Botkins. For more info call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

Feb. 11, 2017: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 18, 2017: Appalachian Mountain Hunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, Chillicothe. For more info call Tari Myers, 740-804-5489.

Feb. 25, 2017: Sandusky River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 121, Fremont. For more info call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

March 4, 2017: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilltop Event Center, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 11, 2017: Southern Ohio Dog & Game WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., at the Clubhouse, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 25, 2017: Fayette County Longbeards Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion. For more info call Penny Johnson, 740-335-5436.

March 31, 2017: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Chris Fausett, 740-680-2119.

Education/Seminars

Jan. 15, 2017: ODNR Parks & Watercraft Wingfoot Office, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Boat House Marine, Edinburg. For more info call Wingfoot Lake State Park & Watercraft Office, 330-644-2265.

Jan. 28, 2017: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Maumee Bay Office, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Maumee Bay Nature Center. For more info call 419-836-6003.

Jan. 28, 2017: ODNR Parks & Watercraft, Alum Creek Office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Alum Creek Collins Classroom. For more info call 740-548-5490.

Special Events.

Jan. 29, 2017: Columbia Game Club Sportsmans Flea Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Medina County Community Center. For more info call Joe Najm, 440-845-6363.

Shooting/Archery

Now-April 16, 2017: Amherst Sportsman’s Club, Turkey Shoot, Every Sunday, 9 a.m. For more info call Ron, 440-984-3456.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 8 a.m.

4th Sunday Sept.-April: 3D Archery Shoots, 8 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Shows.

Jan. 13-15, 2017: Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show, Fri. 12-9 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., IX Center, Cleveland. www.ixsportshow.com for more info.

Jan. 13-15, 18-22, 2017: Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show, Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.hartproductions.com

Jan. 20-22, 2017: Cincinnati Hunting & Fishing Show, Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.hartproductions.com

Jan. 19-21, 2017: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Thurs. 2-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg. For more info ohiosportsmanshow.com.

Feb. 10-12, 2017: Columbus Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Fairgrounds. columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

March 17-19, 2017: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ohio Expo Center. deerinfo.com for more info.

Season Dates

Jan. 7, 2017: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season opens.

Jan. 8, 2017: Mourning dove and ringneck pheasant season closes.

Jan. 10, 2017: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season closes.

Jan. 31, 2017: Raccoon, fox, opossum, squirrel, weasel, skunk, and ruffed grouse hunting seasons close.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.