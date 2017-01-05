Minnesota DNR seeks input on popular public hunting area

by Minnesota DNR Reports

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house Jan. 17 to gather input on management plans for the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area, a popular public hunting area about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities.

The open house will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater State Park visitor center, 19041 state Highway 74, Altura.

The DNR is updating the plan that guides how the area will be managed to provide good habitat for a wide range of species, such as deer, turkeys and squirrels, as well as quality hunting opportunities for the public. The unit’s management plan was last updated in 1977.

“A lot has changed in the past 40 years, from a warming climate to the arrival of new invasive species,” said Don Nelson, DNR’s manager at Whitewater. “We want to make sure our plans for managing this resource are up-to-date and consistent with current conditions and sound science.”

At the open house, staff will provide an overview of the unit and some of the management issues it faces. Individuals may provide input in-person at the meeting, via an online survey, by email to Don.R.Nelson@state.mn.us, or by regular mail to Whitewater WMA, 15035 Highway 74, Altura, MN 55910.