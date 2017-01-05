Lake of the Woods eelpout officially confirmed as state record

by Staff and News Reports

OK, now it’s officially official – an eelpout caught on Lake of the Woods last month is a state record.

Brent Getzler of Roosevelt landed a 19-pound, 10-ounce burbot on the Minnesota side of the lake Dec. 19. It was all but decided that it was a new state record, by a few ounces over a ‘pout caught on Lake of the Woods in 2012, and on Thursday, Jan. 5, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources release confirmed that it indeed is a record fish.

The ‘pout was 33 inches long with a girth of 23-7/8 inches. Getzler caught it while fishing for walleyes with an orange jigging spoon tipped with a minnow.

Anglers can set state records for certified weight for most fish species, or catch-and-release length for muskellunge, lake sturgeon and flathead catfish. Guidelines differ for each type of record and application forms are available at www.mndnr.gov/recordfish.

In addition to the DNR’s state record fish program, anglers have the option to participate in the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame’s Master Angler Program, which recognizes 60 fish species. Information about that program is available at www.fishinghalloffamemn.com/master-anglers.