Year-round trout fishing in parts of SE Minnesota, new walleye regs on Vermilion

Changes will allow for trout fishing year-round in Chatfield, Lanesboro, Preston and Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Also Tuesday, the DNR announced that anglers on Lake Vermilion in northeastern Minnesota will be able to keep walleye up to 20 inches long, with one allowed over 26 inches, starting with the May fishing opener.

The change in southeastern Minnesota allows catch-and-release trout fishing in the fall in the aforementioned cities, which means anglers can either catch and release or catch and keep trout depending on the time of year on the South Branch Root River in Preston and Lanesboro, Mill Creek in Chatfield, and Spring Valley Creek in Spring Valley.

The change is among several to fishing regulations that are specific to individual waters and go into effect March 1. Following public review that wrapped up this past fall, fishing regulations will change on six lakes and three streams starting in March, while existing regulations on three lakes will become permanent and a regulation on one lake will be extended.

These changes include new regulations that have not yet been in effect, regulations that have been in effect but will be modified or dropped, and regulations turning permanent that were reviewed and will now be in effect indefinitely.

Regulations that are specific to individual waters take precedence over statewide regulations. Special regulations can be found in their own section of the Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, on the Fish Minnesota page using LakeFinder, and posted at public accesses.