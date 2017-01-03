Wisconsin County Deer Advisory Councils to hold meetings across the state
Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county. Councils work with local department staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop 3-year recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.
- Adams 01/12/2017 7-9 PM Adams County Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams, WI 53910
- Ashland 01/11/2017 6:30-8:30 PM Morse Town Hall, 402 2nd Ave., Mellen, WI 54546
- Barron 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Barron County Government Center, 335 E Monroe Ave., Barron, WI 54812
- Bayfield 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Bayfield County Courthouse, 117 E. Fifth St., Washburn, WI 54891
- Brown 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Barkhousen Waterfowl Reserve, 2024 Lakeview Dr., Suamico, WI 54173
- Buffalo 01/10/2017 7-9 PM 3rd Floor Cty Boardroom Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 S. Second St., Alma, WI 54610
- Burnett 01/12/2017 7-9 PM Crex Meadows Education and Visitor Center, 102 E. Crex Ave., Grantsburg, WI 54840
- Calumet 01/11/2017 7-9 PM Hilbert Community Center, 45 N. 5th St., Hilbert, WI
- Chippewa 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Chippewa County Court House, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI
- Clark 01/11/2017 7-9 PM Loyal City Hall, 301 N. Main St., Loyal, WI 54446
- Columbia 01/10/2017 6:30-8:30 PM Badger Den Room Mackenzie Center, W7303 Cty. Hwy CS, Poynette, WI 53955
- Crawford 01/17/2017 6:30-8:30 PM Conference Room Prairie Du Chien City Hall, 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., Prairie du Chien, WI
- Dane 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Fitchburg DNR Service Center, 3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711
- Dodge 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Hwy 28, Horicon, WI 53032
- Door 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Door County Courthouse, 421 Nebraska Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
- Douglas 01/18/2017 5:30-8 PM Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave., Superior, WI
- Dunn 01/11/2017 6-8 PM Dunn County Fish & Game Assoc. Clubhouse, 1600 Pine Ave. E., Menomonie, WI 54753
- Eau Claire 01/11/2017 6-8 PM DNR Service Center, 1300 W. Clairemont Ave., Clairemont, WI 54701
- Florence 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Florence Natural Resources Center, 5631 Foresty Dr., Florence, WI 54121
- Fond Du Lac 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Rooms G & H City County Government Building, 160 S. Macy St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935
- Forest 01/10/2017 6:30-8:30 PM County Board Room Forest County Court House, 200 E. Madison St., Crandon, WI
- Grant 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Lancaster High School, 806 E. Elm St., Lancaster, WI 53813
- Green 01/19/2017 6:30-8:30 PM Green County Justice Center, 2841 6th St., Monroe, WI 53566
- Green Lake 01/19/2017 7-9 PM Training Room Green Lake Government Center, 571 Cty Rd. A, Green Lake, WI 54941
- Iowa 01/19/2017 6-8 PM DNR Service Center, 1500 N. Johns St., Dodgeville, WI 53533
- Iron 01/17/2017 6-8 PM Mercer Town Hall, 2657 Railroad St., Mercer, WI 54547
- Jackson 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Jackson Electric Cooperative, N6868 County Rd F, Black River Falls, WI 54615
- Jefferson 01/10/2017 7-9 PM UW-Extension Office, 864 Collins Rd., Jefferson, WI
- Juneau 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Mauston Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston, WI 53948
- Kenosha 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Richard Bong Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Rd. (HWY 142), Kansasville, WI 53139
- Kewaunee 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Muskrat City Sportsmans Club, E4879 First Rd., Kewaunee, WI 54217
- La Crosse 01/11/2017 7-9 PM State Office Buildling, 3550 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI
- Lafayette 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Darlington Elementary School, 11630 Center Hill Rd, Darlington, WI 53530
- Langlade 01/18/2017 6-8 PM Wolf River Room Resource Center, 837 Clairmont St., Antigo, WI 54491
- Lincoln 01/19/2017 7-9 PM Lincoln County Sports Club, Schultz Spur Dr., Merrill, WI 54452
- Manitowoc 01/11/2017 6-8 PM Viking Bow and Gun Club, 13431 Rusch Rd., Valders, WI
- Marathon 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Marathon County Parks, Recreation and For. Department, 212 River Drive, Wausau, WI
- Marinette 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Crivitz Village Hall, 800 Henriette Ave., Crivitz, WI 54114
- Marquette 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Marquette County Service Center, 480 Underwood Ave., Montello, WI
- Menominee 01/18/2017 6-9 PM Lower Level Board Room Menominee County Courthouse, W3269 Courthouse Lane, Keshena, WI 54135
- Milwaukee 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Milwaukee DNR Service Center, 2300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Monroe 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Sparta City Hall, 201 W. Oak St., Sparta, WI
- Oconto 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Gillett Library Community Center, 204 East Main St., Gillett, WI 54124
- Oneida 01/18/2017 6-8 PM Lower Level Rhinelander Airport, 3375 Airport Road, Rhinelander, WI 54501
- Outagamie 01/10/2017 6-8 PM Greenville Elementary School, N2468 Learning Way, Greenville, WI 54942
- Ozaukee 01/11/2017 6:30-8:30 PM Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Cty Hwy Y, Saukville, WI 53080
- Pepin 01/17/2017 6-8 PM Pepin County Government Center, 740 7th Ave. W, Durand, WI
- Pierce 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Library Ellsworth High School, 323 Hillcrest St., Ellsworth, WI 54011
- Polk 01/18/2017 6-8 PM East Conference Room Polk County Government Center, 100 Polk County Plaza, Balsam Lake, WI 54810
- Portage 01/10/2017 6-8 PM Conference Room D Stevens Point City Hall, 1515 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point, WI 54481
- Price 01/10/2017 6-8 PM County Board Room Price County Courthouse, 126 Cherry St., Phillips, WI
- Racine 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Sturtevant Government Building, 9531 Rayne Rd, Sturtevant, WI
- Richland 01/11/2017 7-9 PM East Hall, UW-Richland, Hwy 14, Richland Center, WI
- Rock 01/11/2017 6-8 PM Janesville DNR Service Center, 2514 Morse St., Janesville, WI 53545
- Rusk 01/17/2017 7-9 PM JS Supper Club, W9594 US-8, Ladysmith, WI 54848
- Sauk 01/11/2017 6-8 PM B30 Sauk County Human Services, West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913
- Sawyer 01/10/2017 6-8 PM Large Conf. Room Hayward DNR Service Center, 10220N State Hwy 27, Hayward, WI 54843
- Shawano 01/10/2017 7-9 PM LGI Room Shawano Community Middle School, 1050 S. Union St., Shawano, WI 54166
- Sheboygan 01/12/2017 7-9 PM Camp Y-Koda, W3340 Sunset Rd., Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
- St. Croix 01/17/2017 7-9 PM Baldwin DNR Service Center, 890 Spruce St., Baldwin, WI 54002
- Taylor 01/10/2017 7-9 PM Red and White Room Medford High School, 1015 W. Broadway, Medford, WI
- Trempealeau 01/18/2017 7-9 PM 2nd Floor Independence City Hall, 23688 Adams St., Independence, WI 54745
- Vernon 01/11/2017 6-8 PM Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 S. 131, La Farge, WI
- Vilas 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Boulder Junction Community Center, 5392 Park St. (HWY M), Boulder Junction, WI 54512
- Walworth 01/12/2017 7-9 PM Peoples Bank, 837 North Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI 53121
- Washburn 01/10/2017 6-8 PM Spooner High School, 801 Co Hwy A, Spooner, WI 54801
- Washington 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Daniel Boone Conservation League, 4694 Hwy 167, Hubertus, WI 53033
- Waukesha 01/11/2017 7-9 PM Room 151 DNR Service Center, 141 NW Barstow St., Waukesha, WI
- Waupaca 01/11/2017 6-8 PM Little Wolf Junior/Senior High School, 515 East Fourth Street, Manawa, WI 54949
- Waushara 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Room 263 Waushara County Courthouse, 209 S. St. Marie St., Wautoma, WI 54982
- Winnebago 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Coughlin Center, 625 E. Cty Rd. Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901
- Wood 01/18/2017 7-9 PM Sand Hill Wildlife Area Skills Center, 1715 Cty Hwy X, Babcock, WI 54413
