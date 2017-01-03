UW-Stevens Point to host 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition

by Wisconsin DNR Reports

The 2016 Federal Duck Stamp by James Hautman. (Image courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has selected the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to host the 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition.

This competition, which attracts many of the top wildlife artists from across the country each year, will be held Sept. 15-16 on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources and other key stakeholders.

Final judging for the contest will take place over this two-day period and will be open to the public. The winning artwork will be featured as the 2018 Federal Duck Stamp, available for purchase July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. In addition to the stamp contest, other events include a decoy-carving contest and exhibition, hosted by Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, and a Learn to Hunt program.

Wisconsin is one of the top five states in the country in number of duck hunters, with roughly 80,000 waterfowl hunters per year, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognized that Wisconsin represents considerable contributions to the federal duck stamp program.

The Federal Duck Stamp, formally known as the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, is required for waterfowl hunters ages 16 or older. This stamp is the longest-running, single-themed U.S. postal stamp. The stamp represents a badge of honor each year for waterfowl hunters and is often purchased as a collector item.

Funding from duck stamp sales has contributed to the purchase of thousands of acres of federal public land in Wisconsin within nine national wildlife refuges, and numerous Waterfowl Production Areas within the Leopold and St. Croix Wetland Management Districts. A recent federal duck stamp price increase ($15 to $25) has bolstered land purchases across the country, with a new focus to purchase conservation easements to conserve waterfowl production habitat.

Visit the federal duck stamp program website for additional information.