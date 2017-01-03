Plano touts 2017 SE bow case line

by Staff Reports

Plano photo

Plano reports that its line of SE bow cases, which offers lockable hard-sided foam-lined protection for compound bows and related archery and hunting accessories, has been upgraded for 2017.

According to the company, the cases feature a new exterior look and improved strapping and tie-down systems that offer additional versatility for a wider array of equipment while providing extra strength, security and ease-of-use.

Both standard 1010635 and pro 1010645 SE models feature a stronger, customized fastening system that allows two strapping points at each tie-down location for increased versatility with a wider range of bow makes and models, the company said. It added that the cases also feature a new, universal strapping system that easily secures any fully loaded quiver into the case’s lid without the need for an additional bracket or mount.

The pro 1010645 SE model also includes Plano’s versatile model 112500 Arrow Max Case — a hard-sided arrow box that holds and protects six fully dressed arrows, broadheads and other accessories, and secures into the SE’s lid.

Both upgraded SE Bow Cases are lockable for airline travel and feature four latches and angle-locking foam arrow retainers inside the lid for additional storage of up to six additional arrows.