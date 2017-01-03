More mountain lion hunting closures Wednesday in Montana

by Staff Report

The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting district 317, which includes portions of Park County, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Also, the hunting of male mountain lions in north-central Montana hunting districts 405, 447 and 471, which includes portions of Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, and Fergus counties, will close at that same time.

The closure notices for the hunts came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials received word that the fall pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts has been met.