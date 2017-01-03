Like in New York, moose struggling in Vermont, prompting study

by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Reports

Vermont will soon begin a three-year study of the state’s moose herd by capturing the animals and placing radio-collars on them. (Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is initiating a multi-year study to better understand the state’s moose herd.

Moose across the Northeast are increasingly under stress from a parasite known as winter ticks. The ticks are becoming more prolific as spring and fall weather has warmed in recent years, causing some moose to collapse from blood loss or die from hypothermia after rubbing their insulating hair off in an attempt to rid themselves of the parasite.

Beginning this month, researchers with the Fish & Wildlife Department will start placing radio-collars on up to 60 wild moose to follow their movements and determine causes of mortality. Moose will be captured by expert wildlife capture contractors using nets from helicopters via well-established techniques that minimize stress and harm to the animal, the VFWD said. Department staff will then track the moose for several years using the GPS points gathered by the collars and by monitoring moose in the field to record observations.

Vermont is the fourth northeastern state to partake in such a study – state fish and wildlife agencies in New Hampshire, Maine, and New York are currently using the same methods to examine their moose herds.

Biologists hope to better understand whether Vermont’s moose calves are surviving to adulthood. They want to know what is causing the death of any moose that die during the study period, including those that are killed by predators such as coyotes or bears and those that die from brainworm infections or stress caused by winter tick parasites. Biologists will also examine whether female moose are successfully reproducing and where their young go after they leave their mother’s side.

Vermont’s moose herd has decreased from an estimated high of over 5,000 in the state in the early 2000s to roughly 2,200 today. The majority of the reduction in the number of moose was a deliberate effort by biologists to bring the herd into better balance with available habitat at a time they were considered overabundant. A single moose can eat over 25 pounds of food a day and their browsing was damaging forest ecosystems, harming not only their own habitat but habitats for many other animals.

The study will run through 2019. For more information, go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com.