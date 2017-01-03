End looms for Iowa pheasant, late muzzleloader and archery deer, archery fall turkey seasons

by Iowa DNR

Iowa’s pheasant, late muzzleloader and archery deer, and archery fall turkey seasons close on Jan. 10. Furbearer seasons, squirrel, quail, partridge and grouse remain open until Jan. 31.

Rabbit season is open until Feb. 28. Crow season is Jan. 14 to March 31. Beaver trapping season closes on April 15.

For waterfowl, the north zone Canada goose season closes on Jan. 4, and the light goose season closes on Jan. 13. For the south zone and Missouri River zone, the Canada goose season closes Jan. 18 and the light goose season closes Jan. 27.

The light goose conservation order season is open Jan. 28 to April 15 statewide; additional regulations apply.

Also, 2016 Iowa hunting and fishing licenses expire Jan. 10 — all hunters and anglers will need a 2017 license to hunt or fish beginning Jan. 11