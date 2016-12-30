More mountain lion hunting closures in Montana
The hunting of mountain lions in several Region 3 hunting districts will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Dec. 30.
Closed to all mountain lions:
- HD 331, which include portions of Beaverhead, Silver Bow and Madison counties.
Closed to female mountain lions:
- HD 313 and 316, including portions of Park, Carbon and Sweet Grass counties
- HD’s 339, 343 and 388, which includes portions of Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties
The closure notice for the hunts came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota and sub-quota for the districts had been met.
For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov , click on “Hunting” then choose “Drawing & Quota Status,” or call 800-385-7826.
