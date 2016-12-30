More mountain lion hunting closures in Montana

by Staff Report

The hunting of mountain lions in several Region 3 hunting districts will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Dec. 30.

Closed to all mountain lions:

HD 331, which include portions of Beaverhead, Silver Bow and Madison counties.

Closed to female mountain lions:

HD 313 and 316, including portions of Park, Carbon and Sweet Grass counties

HD’s 339, 343 and 388, which includes portions of Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties

The closure notice for the hunts came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota and sub-quota for the districts had been met.

For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov , click on “Hunting” then choose “Drawing & Quota Status,” or call 800-385-7826.