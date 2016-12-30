Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars Report — December 30, 2016

by Site Staff

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked ice anglers on Lake of the Woods. Fishing violations were encountered and anglers are reminded that no party fishing is allowed between friends in separate fish houses. Enforcement action was taken for allowing juveniles without snowmobile safety training to operate unregistered snowmobiles. Traffic assistance was given to local law enforcement for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked small game/trapping, snowmobile, and angling enforcement. The ice continues to improve but not without the expected cracks and ridges, stay on the plowed roads. Snowmobile trails are starting to take shape both on and off the lake. Enforcement action this week included possess illegal length walleye and fail to display valid registration on a snowmobile.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Baudette West) reports checking angling activity on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River. Fishing success seems to have slowed down with weather patterns changing in the area.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) taught the law and ethics portion of the snowmobile safety class in Red Lake Falls, patrolled area trails for snowmobiling activity, and checked local anglers. Assistance was provided to the sheriff’s office with an incident where a plane crashed at the Warren Airport. Enforcement action for the week included snowmobile registration violations, no snowmobile safety training, fail to stop at roadway on snowmobile, and fail to transfer ownership on snowmobile.

CO Kyle Quittschreiber (Blackduck North) focused on angling and snowmobile enforcement this week. Ice conditions continue to improve and 14-18” has been reported. Enforcement actions for the week included angling with extra lines, license violations, and snowmobile/ATV registration violations.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette East) focused primarily on angling and snowmobiling enforcement on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Multiple anglers were checked on both lakes, with Lake of the Woods seeing better success. In a short four days of checking anglers, multiple were found to be angling without a license. Enforcement action was taken. Enforcement action also taken for angling with extra lines, angling with unattended lines, no angling license in possession, fail to renew snowmobile registration, and fail to transfer title of snowmobile.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports attending a public informational hearing with area Wildlife staff for a proposed project on an area WMA. Time was further spent checking ice anglers and snowmobile operators. Various big game cases were also worked on. Follow-up was done on pending public water and wetland violation cases. Predator hunting activity was also monitored.

CO Dan Malinowski (Fosston) worked angling and ATV activities and also assisted other law enforcement agencies.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) conducted follow up investigations stemming from deer season cases. Reports were completed and paperwork submitted to the county attorney. Officer Vollbrecht patrolled for snowmobile activity, checked anglers on area lakes and attended court resulting from a burning violation.

CO Brian Holt (Bemidji #2) checked angling and snowmobile activity. Time was also spent following up on a few incidents and working in Itasca State Park. Enforcement activity included failure to register deer.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports checking anglers and a few snowmobilers. Area trails are getting in rough shape due to warm weather and freezing rain that the area experienced. Some anglers reported flooding and slush as a problem.

CO Gary Forsberg (Pelican Rapids) reports spending the week checking fisherman and pheasant hunters. Few pheasant hunters were out. Fishermen are finding mixed success. Times was also spent following up on deer unlawfully brought in from out state, issuing car kill deer permits, and assisted the Sheriff’s office with a suicidal party call.

CO Angie Warren (Detroit Lakes) spent time working area trails and waterways for snowmobile activity. A complaint of riding off trail was received. The public is reminded to stay on trails, being off trail could result in trespass enforcement action. ATV checks were conducted. Officer Warren worked angling/spearing activity on area lakes. Anglers reported a variety of success. Ice conditions continue to vary and the public is reminded to use caution. A possession permit for car hit deer was issued. Restoration orders were issued in regards to an open APM violation.

CO Bill Landmark (Moorhead) spent the week monitoring ice angling activity, snowmobile activity, and following up on deer season cases. Ice depth is gradually increasing with ice depth of 8-10 inches in many area lakes, however there are areas that have ice as thin as 5 inches. Those anglers getting out are finding a slow bite so far. Officer Landmark attended the Clay County planning meeting with the area hydrologist to discuss dock ordinances. He also participated in a radio interview with a local radio station to discuss ice conditions in the area. The officer also picked up an injured bald eagle that was transported down to the Raptor Center for rehabilitation. A TIP call regarding the illegal taking of a pheasant was investigated and enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm, no blaze orange, trespassing, and shooting from a motor vehicle.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports more shelters are getting onto area lakes but ice levels vary greatly. Some anglers found out that more ice was needed for larger wheel houses.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent the week checking anglers and some snowmobilers. Fishing activity is scattered as are ice thickness. Some smaller trucks are venturing out but use caution as the ice conditions are very inconsistent.

CO Paul Nelson (Elbow Lake) checked fishermen, fish shelters, and ATV operators. Officer Nelson assisted South Dakota Game Wardens with an ongoing investigation. Ice conditions vary from 4 to 9 inches and caution is advised when venturing out on area lakes.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent time this week working ice fishing and snowmobile activity throughout the station. Lakes are improving with ice thickness, ice conditions still vary from 5 inches in spots to over 12 inches in others. Multiple cases were made resulting in citations for drug activity inside fish houses. ATV registrations and reckless operation of a snowmobile for water skipping were made as well. The water skipper actually sank his snowmobile in the lake and had to hire a company to remove it. Please be careful on the ice, especially with the recent rain; ice is NEVER one hundred percent safe.

CO Jeff Johanson (Osakis) continued to work fishing/spearing, ATV, and snowmobile enforcement throughout the station. Time was spent checking archery deer and pheasant hunters and following up on deer season investigations.

CO Steve Chihak (Wheaton) spent the week working sport fishing and snowmobile activity. Ice conditions on local lakes have deteriorated with the warmer weather. A vehicle was reported to have gone through the ice on Eagle Lake. Follow-up continues on illegally imported deer. Requests from the public seeking information were returned.

CO Tony Anderson (Morris) focused enforcement efforts on ATV operation, ice fishermen, and snowmobile activity. Recent rains have not been good for the ice conditions and the snow has shrunk considerably. Calls were handled regarding illegal snowmobile activity in road ditches. Other questions were answered about coyote hunting, trapping, and ice fishing.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week included checking fishermen ATV, and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent on follow up cases from trapping and deer season. Ice conditions around the area have not improved and vehicle use on the ice is discouraged. Calls were fielded about trespass and theft/vandalism of a fish house on an area lake.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring fishing and trapping activity. Ice conditions are improving on area lakes however anglers are reminded ice conditions vary from lake to lake. Anglers report ice depths from 4 to 10 inches. Anglers continue to report limited success. Snowmobilers are still waiting on better snow conditions. Officer Broughten also assisted local law enforcement with a plane crash.

CO Eric Sullivan (Walker) observed increased ice fishing activity on Leech Lake. Anglers were having good success catching walleye on the main lake and in Walker Bay. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license and unattended lines. Officer Sullivan also received a report of a stranded motorist in the Chippewa National Forest. Occupants were arrested for warrants and additional controlled substance charges.

CO Chelsey Best (Remer) spent the week checking angling and trapping activity. Action was slow with only a few perch, pan fish, and walleyes being caught. Wildlife possession tags were issued and enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO John Slatinski (International Falls #2) continued to monitor trapping and archery hunting activity. Ice fishing and snowmobile activity are starting to increase with improving conditions. If the storm system comes through after Christmas like expected, we could likely see slush forming on some of the area lakes. Officer Slatinski assisted with response to a residential fire and a vehicle rollover. Required training was also completed. Enforcement activity included license violations.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) reports snow and cold have blanketed the area however trail conditions are poor to fair due to the wet warm fall; swamps are still not cooperating for grooming. Contacts were made for expired snowmobile registration, fail to display registration on ATV and snowmobiles, and no angling and spearing license in possession.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes with little angling activity observed. Little snowmobile activity observed over the week and public access sites were monitored.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time patrolling for trapping and snaring activity. Numerous bobcat and other trappers are still out and fortunately no trapping violations were encountered. However, as CO Frericks was patrolling along one stretch of county road he saw drag marks coming from the ditch. A quick check showed a deer had been taken possibly with a firearm. Tire tracks left at the scene matched up with tire tracks farther down the road and a short interview with a suspect revealed he shot the deer with a handgun. The suspect now faces gross misdemeanor charges. Area lakes have the best ice conditions in several years and people have started to put their shelters out on the lakes. Several anglers and dark house fishermen were checked. Snowmobiling activity remains slow.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports a busy week for ice fishing and snowmobile activity. The snowmobile trails are still ungroomed but are generally passible and have already seen some use. Ice conditions vary widely with ice depths seen between 2 and 12 inches. Violations included angling without a license in possession and unmarked fish house.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) checked ice anglers and snowmobilers during the week. Fishing was slow and the walleyes caught were small. Ice conditions on the smaller lakes are good with the deeper lakes just freezing over at the end of the cold snap so they won’t be safe for travel for a while. Remember to check for yourself and check often as ice conditions can change in short distances, especially with the insulating snow we’ve received just after the bigger lakes froze.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) followed up on deer season violations with enforcement action taken for taking an over limit of deer, taking does without antlerless permits, and late registration violations. A trapping investigation was also concluded with enforcement action taken for failure to turn in incidental pine marten and fisher, fail to site tag and register furs, and illegal transportation.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling activity this week. Many lakes have good ice, with patchy areas of slush, and thin spots where they usually are. Snowmobile activity is light, and trails are still in need of a few more inches of snow to cover the rocks.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and investigated trapping complaints. The area snowmobile trails are still being cleared of trees. Enforcement action was taken for license and registration issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers and northern pike spearing activity. One spearer’s fishing trip was cut a little short when it was found out that he had a warrant for his arrest. He was booked in at jail and angler checks were resumed.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, trappers, snowmobiles, and state trails. He also handled littering and trespassing complaints during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked angling, spearing, trapping, and snowmobile enforcement. Area snowmobile trails are in poor condition due to the warm weather and lack of snow. Time was also spent following up with ongoing investigations for trapping and big game violations.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time during the week checking anglers and trapping activity in the area. A fire complaint was investigated with enforcement action being taken for burning garbage. Follow up was conducted on a timber trespass case and cases from deer season.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) followed up on case files from deer season and met with the county attorney. Time was spent working on trapping complaints and checking trap lines in the area. Injured animal complaints were handled as well as nuisance wildlife complaints. A trespassing complaint involving theft of timber and illegal ATV use was investigated. Anglers were checked on area lakes and the Duluth Harbor and ice conditions were improving prior to the recent rain.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) worked ice fishing enforcement on area lakes. Time was also spent working ATV and snowmobile enforcement. Trapping activity continues to be monitored and a few ski passes were checked during the week. Other activities included answering and returning calls, equipment maintenance, and office work.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked ice anglers and late season trappers. ATVs were contacted riding on snowmobile trails. Though the trails have not been groomed for sleds yet, this operation can cause extra challenges for establishing a solid base for the season, and is one of the reasons that snowmobile trails are closed to ATVs beginning Dec 1st. Warmer weather caused some deteriorating ice conditions on the harbor. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd 2) worked big game and sport fishing this week. A big game baiting investigation was completed. Anglers are venturing out on ice. A recent rainstorm has left water on top of the ice inconveniencing anglers and hindering travel.

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports activity this week of finishing an illegal trapping case, assisting the Merrifield Marathons snowmobile club with a trail blockage issue, investigating abandoned property on a WMA, illegal snowmobile trail use by ATV’s, and patrolling ice fishing and cross country ski trail activity. Ice thicknesses on area lakes were found to range from 6-10 inches.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked trapping and angling activity. A complaint of dogs chasing deer was also addressed.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) spent time patrolling for snowmobile and angling activity. There were numerous anglers out throughout the week and caution is still advised on the ice as the thickness varies greatly. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, and numerous snowmobile violations.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked traps and anglers on area lakes. She also took enforcement action for a state forest user leaving a camper unattended for a longer period than allowed.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling, snowmobile, ATV, trapping, and hunting activity. The officer assisted a neighboring officer with a lend and borrow license case and an illegal trapping case. The officer handled calls concerning injured deer and the process when a trapper takes an accidental otter.

CO Brian Mies (Annandale) checked anglers this week in Stearns and Wright Counties. Officer Mies checked snowmobiles and ATVs in the area. He also worked on trespass and other complaints.

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) removed a deer stand from a Wildlife Management Area and checked spear houses on area lakes. At one of the houses checked an angler stated it was good that Officer Kuske had not checked them last weekend as he had come out to the spear house for the first time that season and realized they hadn’t bought a spearing license and immediately left and went to town to buy one before she showed up. Officer Kuske told them that she appreciated their honesty.

CO Paul Kuske (Pierz) heard from a farmer that found a bear that made a den in his cornfield. He requested to have the animal removed. The bear was not an immediate threat to persons or property so it was suggested to leave the critter alone and let him sleep. Fishing activity has picked up despite ice conditions showing only small improvements. Ice thicknesses still only range from 6 to 10 inches on most lakes.

CO Rhonda Friese (Long Prairie) worked on open cases. Phone calls were returned on a variety of questions.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) checked ice anglers and dark house spearing activity. Snowmobiles and ATVs have been seen on area lakes, but as of now most lakes have 6” of ice. Be cautious on ice as thickness varies. Car injured deer calls were handled as well as follow up from cases from deer season. Officer Thesing spoke at the Holdingford Snowmobile safety class.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Milaca) spent the week checking anglers and following up on big game cases. Ice anglers are reminded to use caution as ice conditions are deteriorating with the recent warm weather and rain. Enforcement action was taken for lend and borrow, no license in possession, and failure to validate a deer tag before moving a deer.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) attended a district meeting this week. Ice fishing activity picked up during the week but the ice conditions still are not safe for driving vehicles out on the ice. Ice thickness in the area was around 5 to 7 inches, but this may change quickly with the heavy rain over the weekend eating away the ice with the added high winds.

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) spent the week working ice fishing activity. Ice conditions are still not safe for vehicle traffic. An individual was found fishing with two extra lines; four days later that same individual was found to being using extra lines again. The violator now faces criminal fines, equipment forfeiture, and license revocation. Numerous anglers were found to be fishing without a fishing license. The fine for fishing without a license is $185. The price of an annual resident fishing license is only $23.

CO Tony Musatov (Sauk Rapids) checked hunters and followed up on hunting complaints. Violations were found for illegal party hunting and over limit of deer. Animal complaints were handled including an injured turkey and injured deer.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Leah Weyandt (Mound) spent the week working snowmobile enforcement on the Luce Line State Trail. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration and snowmobiles riding on the trail where they are not allowed. Officer Weyandt did a career presentation at the Fur, Fins and Feathers meeting in Osseo.

CO Maass (Osseo Station) assisted with an investigation where waterfowl were taken out of season. Officer Maass also assisted with an investigation involving an unregistered fisher. Time was also spent checking anglers on area lakes. Fishing reports were slow and anglers reported an average ice thickness around 4” to 4 ½”.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked ice fishing and snowmobiling activities on the metro area lakes and trails. He did some equipment maintenance, took calls on animal complaints and an injured swan in Wright County. He also answered questions to the Asian community on the small game season, ice fishing regulations, and firearm safety classes.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking ice fisherman and following up with complaints. Officer Grewe also did some equipment maintenance and monitored ice conditions. Please use extreme caution traveling out on the ice with the recent weather over the holidays.

CO Chelsie Leuthardt (Prior Lake) spent the week checking anglers and the few snowmobilers out taking in the trails before the warm weather turned them to mud. Officer Leuthardt removed abandoned property from the Savage Fen and followed up on calls regarding possible hunting violations during the firearm deer season.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers, hunters and snowmobilers. He responded to TIP complaints, handled an injured animal call, and issued a car kill deer permit. Officer Arntzen also continued to work on cases from the firearms deer season.

CO Jake Willis (Maplewood) spent the week checking anglers (both ice and open water) as well as small game hunters. Some goose hunters had success but fishing seemed slow. Warm temperatures put a damper on snowmobiling in Washington County, and the trails are in poor condition.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling activity. Officer Salzer also patrolled Hennepin County with Officer Maass for angling activity and dealt with a trapping case.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent part of the week monitoring snowmobilers in the area. After our snow deteriorated, the focus was shifted to anglers who were seeing above average success rates. Enforcement action for the week included expired snowmobile registration, snowmobile speed, operate snowmobile against one way designation, and other violations.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) concentrated this last week’s enforcement efforts on angling activity, snowmobiling, pheasant, and archery deer hunters. Local officers would like to advise anglers to use caution when venturing out on Lac qui Parle Lake. The Army Corp of Engineers continue to work on the Church Hill Dam project, and will be fluctuating the water levels over the next month. Please use caution as this, along with warm weather and rain, could create unsafe ice conditions.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working pheasant hunters and ice anglers. Some lakes are producing decent bites but unseasonal rains are making ice conditions questionable. Late season pheasant hunters are numerous.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored archery deer hunting, ice fishing, trapping, and snowmobiling activity during the week. Commercial minnow activity was also monitored. Snowmobile trail conditions in the Ortonville station deteriorated greatly during the warm week.

CO Andrew Dirks (Redwood Falls) spent time throughout the week checking pheasant hunters, ice anglers, and snowmobilers. Ice thickness is averaging eight inches, but there is a lot of slush and bad ice throughout area lakes. Anglers were reporting a slow bite but are picking up a few fish here and there. Officer Dirks also assisted with traffic control at a three vehicle accident on Christmas Eve.

CO Ed Picht (Montevideo) reports fishing has been slow on Lac qui Parle due to water on the ice. Due to work on the dam, ice conditions on Lac qui Parle Lake are very poor and extreme caution must be used. Investigations into littering and shining were completed.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Benson) reports checking ice fishermen and following up on cases from the deer season. The officer reports observing large fish houses showing up on area lakes. Ice conditions vary greatly and caution must be used.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Jeff Denz (Willmar-West) checked ice anglers and dark house spearing activity. He followed up on big game investigations. Time was also spent monitoring ATV and snowmobile activity.

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar-East) checked ice anglers and pheasant hunters. He gave a presentation at a Pheasants Forever chapter meeting. He also spent time on area trails patrolling for snowmobile activity. Ice is still unsafe for vehicle travel as Officer Vernier responded to a small SUV that had broken through the ice.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent time checking ice fishermen and reminded people that ice is never 100% safe, as ice conditions vary greatly this year from lake to lake. Snowmobiling activity in the area is diminishing along with the snow. Officer Klehr also finished an investigation of the illegal taking of deer.

CO Jen Mueller (Hutchinson-West) checked anglers during the week. She also worked from a snowmobile and checked anglers and snowmobiles. Registration issues were addressed and snowmobilers were advised of requirements when driving within the right of way.

CO Brett Oberg (Hutchinson-East) reports working a busy week of snowmobiling and angling enforcement in the area. A good walleye bite was worked on a Sibley County lake. Multiple violations were found on the lake including a contact where two anglers were caught with five lines down. The two anglers decided they would play rock, paper, scissors to see who would receive the citation. The eventual winner said he would help the loser pay the fine. ATV violations were also encountered through the week.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) worked angling, ATV, and snowmobile activity this week. Ice thickness had improved but higher temperatures, wind, and rain are going to degrade the ice again. Fishing success was low.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued to follow up on deer investigations resulting in tagging/transportation violations. Other enforcement efforts focused on sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement. Several violations of expired snowmobile registration were encountered along with failure to transfer ownership. Pheasant hunters are taking advantage of the final days of hunting with success being had by those willing to face the wintry cold.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked hunters and anglers. Ice is unfavorable and uneven on many lakes with some having more ice than others. Assistance was given to local law enforcement for vehicles in ditches. One angler found himself in a predicament with a curious and possibly sick raccoon. The angler could not exit his truck without the raccoon walking towards him. When the angler entered his vehicle the raccoon would back up. This went on for several minutes while the angler attempted to access the lake. Officer Schettler placed his vehicle in between the two of them and the raccoon walked off.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato 1) focused on ATV, fishing and pheasant hunting activity this week. Officer VanThuyne also assisted local law enforcement agencies and fielded questions about trespassing and predator hunting.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) checked angling activity this week. Big game and wildlife management area complaints were also investigated. Warm weather, rain, and high winds greatly reduced the meager snow cover in the area. The weather also likely negatively affected the ice conditions on area lakes. As always, exercise caution when venturing onto the ice, and check ice conditions as you go.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) reports working fishing, small game and snowmobile enforcement this week. Calls regarding the special CWD hunt continue to be answered, hunters and landowners are advised to check out the CWD page on the DNR website for more information. Officer Henke worked on several cases involving deer being illegally brought into the state after being harvested.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked archery and small game hunters. Snowmobile & ATV operators, anglers, predator hunters, and trappers were also checked during the week.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working ice fishermen as well as snowmobiles this week. Officer Prodzinski also followed up on more investigations from the deer season and met with the county attorney office reference completed investigations. Both archery deer hunters and some trappers were also encountered this week. Pan fish action in the backwater has been good on the big river.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports very good fishing in the area. He checked limits of pan fish all over the area. He spoke with deer hunters having good success in feeding areas. Officer Hemker received many, many calls and questions on the CWD issues in the area with most people misinformed that there will be a deer hunt in Winona County.

CO Phil George (Rochester) took complaints of snowmobiles off the trail, request for road kill permits, and picked up a dead eagle. Officer George also checked late season goose hunting activity, angling activity, and snowmobile operators.

CO Trent Seamans (Rochester 2) spent the majority of the week patrolling for ice anglers, snowmobilers, and bow hunters. Additional efforts were spent checking pheasant and goose hunters. Enforcement action was taken for hunting geese over bait, failing to have valid registration on a snowmobile, and operating a snowmobile on the shoulder of a county road. Officer Seamans also addressed various wildlife and trespass related complaints.