In Vermont, man wins annual lottery for free hunting and fishing for life

by Staff Report

MONTPELIER, Vt. — David Girard, 56, of Bridport, Vermont, is the lucky winner of the 2016 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. With his lifetime license, Girard will be entitled to hunt and fish for free for life. He was drawn as the winner from among 10,067 lottery tickets purchased in 2016.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually and presents a lifetime hunting and fishing license to the winner.

This year’s sales of the $2 tickets brought $20,134 to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce $80,536 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats in Vermont.

Hunters and anglers can enter Vermont’s License of a Lifetime Lottery by adding the $2 entry fee when they buy their license on the Fish & Wildlife Department website. They may also enter by applying at locations statewide wherever Vermont hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or with a printable application also available on the department website. There is no limit on entries during the year.