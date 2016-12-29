Trout fishing season kicks off with new year in southeastern Minnesota

by Minnesota DNR Reports

Winter trout fishing opens on Sunday, Jan. 1, and continues through Friday, April 7, on about 750 miles of trout water in southeastern Minnesota.

The winter southeast stream season is catch-and-release only, and it applies to all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. Dakota County and the Vermillion River are not included in the southeast catch-and-release winter stream trout season.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, many streams in southeastern Minnesota remain relatively ice-free throughout the winter.

DNR tips for trout anglers:

Fish slow and deep; trout are most often out of the main current flow.

When fly fishing, effective patterns include scuds, midge pupa/larva, and small pheasant tail nymphs. Fly anglers should watch for midge hatches that can increase trout feeding activity.

For spinning and spincasting equipment, keep your reel cranking by using a Teflon lubricant that’s not affected by cold. Single hooks on spinners help keep fish handling to a minimum. Clipping one hook off of a treble also helps.

With winter trout waters often crystal clear, trout grow wary, so keep a low profile. It’s often best to stay out of the water.

Look for springs flowing into streams, where the water often is warmer. Ground water is typically around 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

More information on trout fishing is available at www.mndnr.gov/fishmn/trout.