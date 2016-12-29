Stillwater’s Nicholas Markell wins 2018 Minnesota turkey stamp contest

by Minnesota DNR Reports

A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources image of the winning turkey stamp for 2018.

Stillwater artist Nicholas Markell has won the 2018 turkey stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from eight submissions for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Markell’s painting will be featured on the 2018 turkey stamp. His artwork was previously featured on the 2016 turkey stamp, and he also has won Minnesota contests for the walleye stamp and the trout and salmon stamp.

Five entries advanced as finalists and were selected recently at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. Other finalists: Stephen Hamrick, second place; Thomas Kutschied, third place; and Amy Kulseth and Ronald Engebretson, who tied for for fourth place.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work. The 2018 turkey stamp will be available for sale March 1, 2018.

The turkey stamp was authorized by the 1996 Minnesota Legislature at the request of turkey hunters. Stamp revenue is used for wild turkey management and research. The cost of a turkey stamp is incorporated into the price of the hunting license – no additional purchase is required. However, a pictorial turkey stamp costs 75 cents and may be purchased with or without a turkey hunting license.

Turkey hunting licenses are free for youths 12 and younger, $5 for ages 13 through 17, and $26 for hunters 18 and older. More information on Minnesota turkey hunting is available at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.