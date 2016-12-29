New Jersey deer-hunting seasons kick into high gear with new year

by Staff Report

Share This:
Does-in-snow.jpg

New Jersey’s deer-hunting seasons are set to continue, beginning with the winter bow season opener Jan. 1. No permits are needed, but a 2017 license is required.

Permit muzzleloader season reopens Jan. 2 in Regulation Sets 3-8 zones; closing dates vary so hunters should refer to the Hunting Digest, pages 37-38, for their zone. Note that the closing date for Regulation Set 3 zones is Jan. 6, not Jan. 9, and in Regulation Set 6 zones, the closing date is Jan. 31, not Jan. 30, as found in the Digest.

Permit shotgun season reopens Jan. 7 in Regulation Sets 6-8 zones; note that in 7 and 8, the date is incorrectly given as Jan. 2 in the Digest. It reopens Jan. 14 in Regulation Set 5 zones.

A 2017 license is required for all seasons, but 2016 permits remain valid in open zones until seasons conclude in January or February . Consult the Digest at http://www.njfishandwildlife.com/dighnt16.htm for more information.

Related Post

Minnesota governor: Mine near Boundary Waters not ...
Minnesota DNR looks to join lawsuit over Red River...
Michigan groups look to buy land, transform into o...
In Vermont, man wins annual lottery for free hunti...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *