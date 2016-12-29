New Jersey deer-hunting seasons kick into high gear with new year

by Staff Report

New Jersey’s deer-hunting seasons are set to continue, beginning with the winter bow season opener Jan. 1. No permits are needed, but a 2017 license is required.

Permit muzzleloader season reopens Jan. 2 in Regulation Sets 3-8 zones; closing dates vary so hunters should refer to the Hunting Digest, pages 37-38, for their zone. Note that the closing date for Regulation Set 3 zones is Jan. 6, not Jan. 9, and in Regulation Set 6 zones, the closing date is Jan. 31, not Jan. 30, as found in the Digest.

Permit shotgun season reopens Jan. 7 in Regulation Sets 6-8 zones; note that in 7 and 8, the date is incorrectly given as Jan. 2 in the Digest. It reopens Jan. 14 in Regulation Set 5 zones.

A 2017 license is required for all seasons, but 2016 permits remain valid in open zones until seasons conclude in January or February . Consult the Digest at http://www.njfishandwildlife.com/dighnt16.htm for more information.