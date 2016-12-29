Michigan groups look to buy land, transform into outdoor recreation destination

by Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A group of organizations is trying to raise $120,000 to buy more than 50 acres of land in the hopes of transforming it into an outdoor recreation destination.

Officials secured an option to purchase acres of Homestead Township land that includes 1,550 feet of Platte River frontage, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“This is something that will benefit the whole community, not just Homestead Township,” said Ingemar Johansson, president of Honor Area Restoration Project. “It’s a really great piece of property.”

The multi-organization partnership, which includes the Honor Area Restoration Project, the Benzie Area Conservation District and Platte Lake Improvement Association, is raising the money to satisfy a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund matching grant to buy the property.

The groups have collected approximately $15,000 since the fundraiser began several weeks ago. They have one year to collect the funds to officially purchase the property, Johansson said.

He said the land could provide access to the Platte River for canoeing, kayaking and fishing. A walking and biking trail is also possible.

The idea for the project came after a public forum four years ago at Platte River Elementary School, where officials learned residents considered Platte River access a high priority.

“It’s really based on peoples’ input,” Johansson said.

He said officials will acquire ownership of the land when the sale is finalized.