Pennsylvania probing fish kill in Susquehanna River

by Associated Press

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — Pennsylvania environmental regulators are investigating a fish kill in the Susquehanna River.

The Department of Environmental Protection says it received reports of a fish kill near Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in northern York County. An inspector confirmed the fish kill.

Pennlive.com reports that Brunner Island was fined $25,000 in April over an operations glitch that killed more than 1,100 fish. It’s unclear if the coal-fired power plant had anything to do with the latest incident.

According to the pennlive.com report, the coal-powered plant typically discharges warm water into the Susquehanna, attracting certain fish to those higher temperatures. On Jan. 30, a brief shutdown caused colder water to be dumped into the river, shocking the fish.