Improvements coming to South Dakota elk country

by Staff Report

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation awarded $104,367 in grant funding to assist with elk research as well as habitat stewardship and hunting heritage projects in South Dakota.

The grants fund 19 projects across Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Deuel, Hand, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lawrence, Lyman, Moody, Pennington, and Sanborn Counties.

Statewide, the grants will provide funding to expand South Dakota’s Elk Hunting Access Program so more privately-held land within Hunt Unit 3 is available to public hunting.

“Ongoing research allows biologists and managers to gain increased insight into elk survival and mortality,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Among other things, this funding will also assist with the installation of pipeline, tanks and guzzlers that supply water to wildlife in a particularly dry region of South Dakota.”

RMEF volunteers raised the grant funding through banquets, membership drives and other activities which is put back on the ground in their home state and across elk country.