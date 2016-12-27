Popular winter urban trout stocking, festivities set in Iowa

by DNR Report

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout in seven locations this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

A family friendly event is paired with most of the stockings to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. Children may purchase a trout fee that will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter stocking events are based on favorable weather conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Trout-Fishing for possible changes.

The 2017 winter stocking schedule: