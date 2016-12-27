National Elk Refuge quickly fills after hunting ends

by Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s looking like more elk than officials would like are going to spend the winter at a refuge.

National Elk Refuge biologist Eric Cole told The Jackson Hole News and Guide that the 6,000 elk on the property so far is well above the 15-year average.

The animals started moving onto the refuge after elk hunting ended Dec. 16.

Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest issued a plan in 2007 that said the population should be 5,000 elk due to food needs during harsh winters.

Voluntary hunter reports show the 355 cow and calf elk that were killed this season was almost a record.