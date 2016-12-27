Deadline for Pure Michigan Hunt is Dec. 31

by Michigan DNR

Michigan DNR photo

The deadline to apply for the hunt of a lifetime in Michigan — the Pure Michigan Hunt — is Dec. 31.

Each year, three applicants are randomly selected as Pure Michigan Hunt winners. The package includes licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, antlerless deer and first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. In addition, each winner receives donated prizes such as crossbows, rifles, guided hunts, Go-Pro cameras and more. For a complete list of licenses and prizes, visit www.mi.gov/pmh.

Hunters must enter to win. Buy $5 Pure Michigan Hunt applications anywhere hunting licenses are sold or buy online. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be purchased, and winners now can transfer one or all of their licenses to another eligible hunter. Pure Michigan Hunt licenses will be valid for the 2017 hunting season.

Non-residents may apply for the Pure Michigan Hunt but will not be eligible for the Michigan elk license. Elk hunting in Michigan is limited to residents only.