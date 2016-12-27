Bobcat, fisher, mountain lion seasons closing in parts of Montana

by Staff Report

By order of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the season for trapping of bobcats in popular trapping District 1 in northwestern Montana will close at midnight on the evening of Tuesday, December 27.

The district includes portions of Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Lewis & Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Powell and Sanders counties.

According to the MFWP website, District 1 would be the first to close for bobcat. As of Tuesday afternoon, 247 bobcats had been harvested, with a quota of 275. No other district had reported more than 160 harvested bobcat as of Tuesday.

For more information, visit the MFWP website at fwp.mt.gov — click on “Hunting,” then click on “Drawing & Quota Status” — or call the toll-free number at 800-385-7826.

Also Tuesday, the WFWP said the season for taking fisher in portions of trapping District’s 1 and 2 of northwestern Montana will close at midnight on the evening of Thursday, December 29. Cabinet FMU includes portions of Lincoln county that is south and west of Highway 2.

Also, hunting of mountain lions in a number of districts will close at one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Closing to the hunting of male mountain lions:

HD 121, which includes portions of Sanders county,

HD 280, 281, 284, 293 and portion of 298 east of State Route 141, which includes portions of Powell, Lewis and Clark counties.

Closing to the hunting of female mountain lions:

HD 404, 421, 444 and 450, which includes portions of Teton, Pondera, Chouteau, Cascade, Lewis & Clark counties,

HD 413 and 432, which includes portions of Cascade, Meagher and Judith Basin counties.

The closure notice for the mountain lion hunts came shortly after MFWP officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts had been met.