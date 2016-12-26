Visit the Bell Museum! Now! Before new year!

by Rob Drieslein

Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota

Loaded the kids in the family truckster this morning for one last visit to the Bell Museum of Natural History off University Avenue and Church Street in Minneapolis.

I first visited the museum as a 3-year-old in the early 1970s, and my wife and I took our kids there about a decade ago. This holiday season, Annette and I wanted our 5-year-old daughter to see the vintage building and create a memory of the place. My parents, Bob and Vicky Drieslein – two dedicated conservation- and environmental-minded folks – joined us, too. The museum’s elaborate dioramas amaze my dad, who’s a skilled amateur artist in his own right.

The existing Bell Museum resides in a building that the University built in part with funds from the Works Progress Administration, an FDR-era New Deal program that employed millions of people to build American infrastructure. There are hundreds of examples of great projects that the WPA built with good-old fashioned muscle grease still standing around the country today.

As several Twin Cities media have reported the past couple of weeks, the U of M will lock the doors on its 1940s-era building this Saturday evening, Dec. 31. The museum’s new location is under construction on the St. Paul campus, closer to the U’s College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences. It’s scheduled to open in 2018, so there will be roughly an 18-month wait to see the Bell’s remarkable exhibits again.

Our family’s third trip to the Bell Museum in 15 years likely saw the largest crowds, probably because of the publicity about the museum’s eminent closure. Given that on our previous two visits we saw virtually no one, a large crowd at the Bell Museum means about a dozen people. Bottom line, I’ve never navigated through throngs of folks among the exhibits, so if you’re looking for a fun couple of hours without crowds, this museum is for you.

Many dioramas include massive backdrops by the great Francis Lee Jaques and my family is a huge fan of Jaques’s work. Some of the dioramas will make the expensive trek into the new building on the St. Paul Campus. Others, plus some with artwork by the legendary Walter Breckinridge, will unfortunately enter storage. Jacques, who passed in 1969 at the age of 81, probably ranks as the greatest Minnesota wildlife artist whom too many modern outdoorsman have forgotten. He hunted and fished as a young man in turn-of-the-century Minnesota, then developed his incredible painting and taxidermy skills on the either side of a U.S. Army tour of France during WWI. Eventually, the American Museum of Natural History in New York City (think Night at the Museum) discovered his talents, and he became a diorama background painter. Per Wikipedia, his team traveled around the world gathering exhibit specimens, and Jaques recorded his experiences throughout those treks.

He and his wife, Florence, lived in New York City for over 25 years before returning to Minnesota to work at the James Ford Bell Museum of Natural History on the University of Minnesota campus. Jaques worked designing and painting the incredible diorama backgrounds until his retirement.

In other words, the same guy who created the world-class dioramas at arguably the most famous natural history museum in the world in New York City spent his retirement blessing Minnesota with priceless, publicly accessible artwork.

What the hell are you waiting for? Go see Jaques dioramas in the Mill City this week! My favorites are the moose, elk, sandhill crane, wolf, and snow goose dioramas. The passenger pigeon setup is incredible, too.

The facility sports extended hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from December 26-31. There’s easy parking at the Church Street Garage just a block away.

The new Bell Museum plus Planetarium opens on the St. Paul campus in 2018. I’m sure it will be a remarkable, sparkly, state-of-the-art facility, but I’ll miss the character and charm of 10 Church St. SE, Minneapolis. Visit the old-school building while you can this week.