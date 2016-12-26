R.I. preserves large farm as part of conservation efforts

by Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A large farm in Rhode Island is now permanently preserved for agriculture and environmental conservation.

The state Department of Environmental Management says the historic Broadwall Farm in Coventry, Rhode Island, was one of the last large unprotected farms in Rhode Island.

The state recently purchased the 224-acre property for $660,000 in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

The purchase was made using state bond funds administered by the Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission and grant funding The Nature Conservancy provided through the Champlin Foundations.

DEM says 105 farms spanning 7,174 acres have been permanently protected by the state and its partners since 1985.

Broadwall Farm includes an 18th century farmhouse, beef heifer operation, pasture, forestland and wetlands.