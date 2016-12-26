Measure would boost fines for releasing feral hogs in Missouri

by Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker wants to increase fines for people who release feral hogs in the state.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://j.mp/2i5ZgKP) letting feral hogs loose is a misdemeanor now and comes with a fine of up to $1,000 for each hog released, and up to a year in jail for the perpetrator.

House Rep. Sonya Anderson’s bill would raise the fine to $5,000 for each hog released. The person responsible would also lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for three years. She said she has no intention of eliminating the jail-time provision.

Anderson says feral hogs can destroy field crops and cause other extensive damage to land and waterways.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has expressed concerns that some people release hogs to help establish a population they can hunt.