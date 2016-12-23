Making a call for more Wisconsin hunters of all types

by Jerry Davis

Will these hunters be purchasing hunting licenses in 2026?

License sales are one measure that hunters, wildlife biologists, and the public use to calculate participatory growth or decline in hunters. What better calculator is there than gun deer licenses?

Each fall, after the gun deer season, we’ve been glancing at how close to 600,000 gun deer hunters we are.

The first question might be, “Does it matter?” Can increasing hunter numbers help the overall ecological system of a healthy environment for us and the animals we hunt?

If one pressures a person, eventually we get a philosophical answer – it is hunters, anglers, trappers and other outdoors users who best understand what Aldo Leopold called the land ethic.

So yes, these groups should be the best to stabilize the land issues for all organisms to live. Of course not all outdoors users understand that. The more we swing toward put-and-take, commercialized hunting, and privatized hunting, the less all this matters because then we’re farming, not hunting.

Traditions can be a factor, too. Does destroying them matter? It must because agencies continually talk about traditions, and of late say new traditions can be started. Maybe they know they destroyed some foundation traditions.

The more people who are out there saying save the wetlands, maintain natural environments, don’t pollute the waters, the less likely those hopes will fizzle.

Of course, we need more paying “members” in this group to maintain the machinery of wildlife management, which is really habitat management, habitat preservation.

Given that, again asking, do we need more hunters? Yes, but we also need more other users, regardless of what these folks gather and how they gather. This same notion of understanding what it takes in the environment to produce a walleye, deer, pheasant, trout, trout lily, morel or fox can come from any like-minded person.

Then why do we insist in dumping money, man-hours, and time into sticking a rifle in a kid’s hands at age 10 and saying, “be a hunter, buy a license until you are 90, and save the habitat?”

Shouldn’t we be sticking a bird book, pair of binoculars, and copy of Leopold’s book, a camera, bow, trap, canoe, fish hook or any number of things in these kids’ faces? In fact, maybe most kids would be more likely to become hunters if we started them with something else and worked up to hunting?

How many learn to photograph, learn to gather wild greens, learn to read, learn to identify tracks?

Isn’t it time to grow outdoors users rather than convert them? And maybe it’s time to retain them, too. I mean really try to retain them.

Maybe hunting, maybe understanding the environment, grows on a person starting at a young age and starts by marveling at a bird’s nest, an eclipse of the moon, or a tadpole’s tail.