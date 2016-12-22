Youth wingshooting clinic, pheasant hunt set in Illinois

by Staff Report

GRAFTON, Ill. — Hunters between the ages of 10-17 can apply now for the Pere Marquette Youth Wingshooting Clinic and Pheasant Hunt, scheduled Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County.

The Pere Marquette Youth Clinic and Hunt have been popular late winter/early spring additions to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources‘ Wingshooting and Youth Pheasant Hunting Programs. Most youth pheasant hunting opportunities are offered at IDNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting Areas in the fall or early winter.

On March 4, young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning, taught by National Sporting Clays Association/IDNR-certified Wingshooting instructors. Young hunters will advance their wingshooting skills while practicing safe shotgun handling and operation during the clinic. The pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon, and young hunters must have successfully completed an approved Hunter Safety Course and have a valid hunting license to participate.

More than a dozen co-sponsors are assisting the IDNR and Pere Marquette State Park with the wingshooting clinic and hunt. Co-sponsors provide funding for the clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for the hunters. Through the assistance of some of their members, co-sponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

Co-sponsors include Alwerdt’s Pheasant Farm, Altamont, Illinois; Bollini Taxidermy; Cassens Bait and Tackle; Channel-Seedsmanship At Work; Clemens Insurance; the Discount House; Ducks Unlimited/Jersey County Chapter; Friends of Pere Marquette State Park; Fur Takers of America; Green Roof Kennels; Hargrave International; the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources; the Illinois National Shoot-To-Retrieve Field Trial Association; Migratory Waterfowl; the National Wild Turkey Federation/Midwest Gobblers Chapter; Pfister Seed Company; Quail Forever/Illinois Pioneer Chapter; Todd Parish, Attorney At Law; Ward Financial Services; Whitworth-Horn-Goetten Insurance Agency; and, Winchester/Olin.

Permits for the Pere Marquette Youth Pheasant Hunt are available through the IDNR’s Controlled Pheasant Hunting Internet Reservation System. Hunters need to review the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information” and the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations” on the controlled pheasant hunting website prior to submitting an application. To navigate to the controlled pheasant hunting website once the IDNR website www.dnr.illinois.gov has been accessed, hunters should click on “Upland Game” from the drop-down menu under the “Hunt/Trap” button on the Homepage toolbar, then click on “Controlled Pheasant Areas” under the “Licenses and permits” heading. After clicking on the “Click Here For Applications” button on the Controlled Pheasant Hunting Welcome Page, click on the button next to “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunts” to access the appropriate on-line application form. Completing a permit reservation online takes less than five minutes.

For complete details, check the controlled pheasant hunting website at www.dnr.illinois.gov.