Wisconsin Outdoor News Fishing Report – December 23rd, 2016

ASHLAND AREA

It has been cold; however, it will be a while for ice to set for safe hard-water fishing. As the cold weather sets in we will keep you posted on the ice conditions. Always call ahead for a safe report. A very important part of ice fishing safely is to bring your ice bar with you to check your way. The ice is forming on the inland lakes and if the weather continues to be cold, the ice may be ready this week, but call to check.

Angler’s All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

CUMBERLAND AREA

A few people have started walking on some small lakes with as much as 5 inches reported on them. The big lakes still had a lot of open water early this week and varying ice depths throughout them where it did exist. Fishing reports have been limited as anglers wait for ice conditions to improve – look to those small lakes first.

Indianhead Sport Shop, (715) 822-2164

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

The area is now in a transition phase of the fishing season. It’s too cold to launch the boat but not enough ice to safely fish. Temperatures dropped significantly and if the wind can stay down a bit, ice-making will commence especially in and around some of the protected bays. Locals anticipate some diehard fishermen will be venturing out on the bays of Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor, the inner bay of Sturgeon Bay, along with some of the inland lakes like Clarks Lake and Kangaroo Lake. It all depends on the winds. Generally, the areas mentioned are the first areas that get ice-covered and are usually the safest earlier in the season. Early in the season fishermen will concentrate their efforts in shallower water searching for schools of perch and northern pike, which should be good since both species were very active and quite plentiful in the late fall all the way up to our recent arctic blast. Brown trout will also be getting targeted, especially in the northern Door County harbors from Egg Harbor north to Sister Bay. Those bays generally freeze a bit later as they are not as protected, but if the winds cooperate just a little, there will be some fair ice cover

For the perch, fishermen will generally spread out a few tip-ups with fatheads and or shiner minnows and jig with and assortment of jigs tipped with wax worms, spikes and minnows or minnow pieces. One of the main keys to shallow water fishing is to be as quiet as you can as those fish will spoke easily in that shallow water

And for the pike, fishermen will run a spread of tip-ups over a large area and suspend suckers and golden shiners. The pike fishing is usually very good during first ice so there is lots of anxious fishermen out there right now.

And the same goes for the brown trout fishing; fishermen will run a tip-up spread around a certain area, but don’t forget your jig rod. Many times, trout will hit a tip-up and drop the bait and if you throw a minnow head on a jigging spoon and drop it down the hole you can get that fish to hit right away. And the whitefish, well you can catch them all day long. The better areas are generally from the Henderson’s Point area north past Egg Harbor. And again, the ice is the key. If there is good, stable and thick ice, the options are endless. You can catch whitefish as shallow as 5 feet of water out to 100-plus feet of water. We always tell fishermen to stay away from the large groups of people and there success will be much greater. Unfortunately, fishermen attract other fishermen and then you end up with lots of people in one area, which usually turns off the fish because of the noise. So spread out and if you think you are far enough away from a group of fishermen, go even farther away and your success will greatly increase.

There are too many options when it comes to types of jigs to use for the whitefish to mention – it mainly comes down to technique and equipment. Bring a decent flasher, along with the right rod and real and especially quality line. You have to know if you are fishing for fish first and foremost and if there are fish down there – especially in that deep water like 50 to 100 feet. You need a good rod and reel and line to get those fish hooked and up to the hole. No-stretch and thin line tipped with a good fluorocarbon leader will greatly increase your odds. Tipping whatever jig you use – including your slider hook which 90-percent of the whitefish fishermen run – with minnow pieces, wax worms, spikes and or Gulp.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

If the area doesn’t get too much snow out of any of these systems coming through, we’ll end up with great ice. That is great for the rest of the winter – we can get the cold now and the snow in a week and a half or so. As of the time of this writing, 99 percent of the lakes are frozen over, with ice being created all day, as well as all night. You can hear the expansion cracks happening if it’s not too windy.

There is not a lot of fishing to report on, as only a few anglers have tested the ice out so far. While early ice season can be good, it takes a while to trust that ice thickness. This week’s cold will really set the rest of the season. Look for a huge increase in the number of anglers out by this weekend, and those anglers will be much more willing to go out over deeper water. Don’t forget to double check ice thickness as you go deeper, and remember that on lakes that have current you’ll have some serious differences in ice thickness in those current areas.

Walleye fishing has been slow to start. The fish, which have been deeper before the ice came, will now start making daily runs into the weeds or shallower water each evening to feed. That makes for great opportunities to intercept them as they come in, setting your tip-ups at the deeper weed edges in the evening. The most common tip-up bait is golden shiners, with suckers a distant second. Move shallower if you decide to stay late, as the balance of those fish are cruising the weeds.

Panfish action is also slow at the start, because it seems to take a while to find these fish every winter. Bluegills are, of course, always in or near weeds. They seem, however, to be slow starters each ice season. Perch are a little easier to find, as you can usually get them in the deeper weeds. Crappies inhabit deeper water in the winter, and will be found over deep mud flats or in the holes on the chain.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

As Green Bay continues to freeze, and hopefully freeze well and quickly, fishermen gradually will venture out to some of those deep water “honey holes” and or steeper shoreline drop-offs and reefs chasing perch, walleyes, brown trout, pike and whitefish

Walleye fishermen will set up on and around reefs, shoals, steep shoreline drop-offs that have rock to mud or sand transitions and generally fish for a couple of hours in the morning and in the evening. The best jigs to have in the box are Odd Ball jigs, Rapala jigs, Shiver Minnows and Rippin Raps, just to name a few

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 436-0600.

HAYWARD AREA

Although all lakes are capped with ice, fishing pressure has been light. The small lakes only have 2 to 4 inches of ice and there are spots on most big lakes that still had skim ice early this week. If this area can avoid a big snow event, there should be more fishing opportunities within the next week.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, (800) 724-2992.

IRON COUNTY AREA

Iron County hunters were happy to see an increase in deer this year. A lot of hunters stated that they saw does with two fawns, suggesting that does had an easy winter last year, the fawns survived predation of predators in the spring/summer months, and the herd is getting healthy. Hunters saw bucks on their trail cameras coming in to bait stations after hours and were happy to see that a few still were moving during the daytime, resulting in the hunter filling his/her tag. Hunters also stated that deer started moving later in the nine-day season. Since deer moved well during the bow season prior to the nine-day season, some hunters wondered if this was because there was less bait on the ground, forcing deer to move more often and farther. Temperatures are dropping, ice is forming, and fishing should kick in like crazy this week.

Turtle River Trading Co., Mercer, (715) 476-0123.

LA CROSSE AREA

Fishing reports have been limited on the Mississippi River since the cold weather arrived. Ice has started to form, 2 to 3 inches, in some of the backwater bays and dock areas.

Schafer’s Boats, (608) 781-3100.

Bob’s Bait and Tackle, (608) 782-5552.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

Anglers are awaiting good ice on the inland lakes, which started forming last week with the arctic blast/polar vortex. Things have been quiet on the lake front.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

MADISON AREA

With the snowfall, the area has excellent conditions for the holiday antlerless hunt in some units. Cold temps likely will move deer to food sources and snow makes for easy scouting and great tracking. There are still some late season pheasant opportunities on stocked properties. Geese are just now starting to build in numbers in southern Wisconsin. Fishermen have been checking out ice conditions as ice thickness improves, but there have not been a lot of fishing reports at this point.

D&S Bait and Tackle, (608) 244-3474.

Dorn Hardware, (608) 244-5403.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/ LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

We’ve got “some” fishable ice, not a lot (2 to 3 inches at best) and caution is very important as snow is going to make it difficult to see where the good ice is versus the bad ice. Spud bars are very necessary right now. Use them. Reports were good for northern pike. Some anglers are finding some success for yellow perch, crappies, and bluegills – all relatively shallow in 3 to 6 feet of water under 2 to 3 inches of ice.

The cold and snow hindered fishing last week. Nighttime lows below 0 degrees (-7 to -10 degrees mid-week) built ice below this light, fluffy snow. Winds could clear off some lakes. Check conditions daily and use caution.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.

PRICE COUNTY AREA

Ice started forming on Butternut Lake, the Phillips chain, and the Pike Lake chain last week. Guys started poking around a little bit, but the cold weather tempered their enthusiasm. Things will pick up as soon as the cold weather moderates. This week should be good for access and fishing success.

Bridge Bait and Tackle, Park Falls, (715) 762-4108.

Ross’s Sport Shop, Phillips, (715) 339-3625.

SUPERIOR/DULUTH AREA

Ice depths average 3 to 5 inches, with more on the small lakes and less ice on the bigger bodies of water. Rice Lake is give up walleyes and northern pike in 6 feet, and Boulder Lake is producing walleyes in 8 feet. Anglers just started heading out last weekend.

Chalstrom’s Bait (218) 726-0094