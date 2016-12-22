Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars Report – December 23rd, 2016

by Site Staff

District 1 — Ashland area

Warden John Krull, of Superior, located and removed numerous illegal treestands on a state-owned island on the St. Louis River in November. A note was left at each site explaining why and who removed the stand. One stand owner called and claimed ownership of his stand. The stand and a dozen screw-in tree steps were returned to the owner. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Krull located a pickup truck parked in front of a county-owned snowmobile trail in November. The trail is gated and signed with two signs indicating ATVs are not allowed. ATV ramps could be seen in the back of the truck. Fresh ATV tracks could be seen going around the gate. The operator of the ATV was contacted returning to his vehicle by driving on the snowmobile trail and around the gate. It was determined the ATV operator was returning from his archery stand where he had shot an 8-point buck. The hunter’s tag had not been validated and the deer had not been tagged. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Amie Egstad received a hotline call about illegal ATV operation and excessive baiting on Managed Forest Land (MFL) property. A visit to the property showed the ATV had been driving around locked gates where “No ATV Use” signs are posted. The ATV was being hidden on the MFL property. The responsible party was contacted and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Brule, contacted individuals in the Maple area who were found hunting over illegal bait on the opening day of the gun deer season. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Stennett and Matt Koshollek, of Drummond, contacted three deer hunters on the Brule River State Forest in November for multiple hunting violations. Stennett took enforcement action regarding hunting over illegal bait, illegal group deer hunting and illegal ATV operation on the state forest.

Wardens Lynna Gurnoe, of Bayfield, and Amie Egstad contacted four individuals on opening day of the gun deer season to find they were hunting illegally over gravity or mechanical feeders.

Warden Matt Meade, of Mercer, was walking public hunting land in Iron County when he observed a large bait pile and a ground blind nearby. When walking up to the blind the hunter emerged from the blind and stated he wasn’t hunting just getting the stand ready for his son. Meade found a loaded, 12-gauge shotgun hidden in the blind under leaves. The man had placed about 8 gallons of bait at the site, had no hunting licenses, was a felon in illegal possession of the shotgun, and he was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wardens Meade and Matt Mackenzie contacted a hunter leaving the woods more than an hour after the close of hunting hours. Upon contact, it was apparent that the subject was under the influence of an intoxicant while in possession of a firearm. The subject was booked into Iron County Jail.

Warden Koshollek conducted a traffic stop in Mason where a deer hunter was operating an ATV that did not appear to display a valid registration. The ATV carried current registration, but there was no required ATV plate on the machine. A check of the hunter’s firearm found the .30-06 to be loaded with four rounds in the magazine.

Warden Koshollek was working with a Forest Service law enforcement ranger during the gun deer season when the driver of a truck stopped to chat with the officers. Ranger Seehase heard the passenger racking rounds out of a rifle as he walked up to the vehicle. Three subjects in the vehicle were found to have open containers and the passenger possessed a loaded rifle in the truck. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Koshollek and deputy warden Kyle Ziembo contacted hunters doing a deer drive in the national forest near Barnes. While checking the hunters, a loaded AK-47 was found being transported in a truck by a member in the hunting party.

District 2 — Cumberland area

Warden Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, responded to a citizen complaint in November about a shooting from the road that left a dead deer on the gun deer season’s final day. Gabrielson’s investigation led to a contact with a suspect. With assistance from conservation warden Chris Spaight, also of Burnett County, Gabrielson’s investigation revealed that the suspect had shot and killed the deer earlier in the day and then went home to switch vehicles before returning to collect the deer. Enforcement action is being taken.

Wardens Spaight and Gabrielson attempted to speak with a hunter on opening day of the gun deer season who was hunting over an illegal bait pile. After locating the hunter and verbally identifying themselves as they approached, the hunter told the wardens he did not have a hunting license. He also told the wardens where another hunter who was also using an illegal bait pile was located. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Spaight and Gabrielson responded to a citizen complaint of hunting from the roadway in eastern Burnett County. The wardens located two hunters who were driving down a road, observed several deer, and then both hunters fired several rounds at the deer from inside the vehicle from the roadway. Contact was made and both hunters were hunting deer without a valid Wisconsin gun-deer license.

Warden Jesse Ashton was patrolling near the Sand Creek Fisheries Area in Polk County when he located a suspicious activity in a truck in a parking area. Ashton located meth and a meth pipe in the suspect’s vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to a Polk County deputy.

Warden Ashton had a 2015 archery season illegal deer case closed in court in November. Ashton had apprehended a subject hunting without a license who had shot a 6-point buck. The subject was fined $1,500 and the judge revoked the defendant’s hunting privileges for a period of three years.

Warden Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, contacted five hunters on opening day of gun deer season who were hunting over illegal bait in southern Barron County. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Loining and warden supervisor Russ Fell contacted a hunter on state land in New Auburn. The hunter had dragged out a doe that had been shot on the New Auburn Wildlife Area. The doe was tagged with a Barron County private land antlerless carcass tag.

Warden Jon Hagen, of Spooner, received a request from the Spooner Police Department for assistance with a search warrant in which a large amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was found.

Wardens Hagen and Dave Swanson, of Minong, contacted an individual walking in the woods who did not have any licenses or carcass tags with him. Upon investigation, the wardens discovered five untagged deer hanging in a shed on the property. There were validated tags for three, but they were not on the animals. Two subjects had shot the deer and were waiting for some else to tag the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

District 3 — Park Falls area

Warden Tim Otto, of Antigo, concluded a case in Langlade County Circuit Court in November regarding a case of hunter harassment. In August, a bear hunting guide vandalized another hunter’s bear bait and game camera and threatened him. The court found the man guilty.

Warden Otto received a complaint regarding a person who posted on social media a video showing how the person had tortured a wounded deer. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the deer was not tortured. However, the deer and other deer killed by the subject were not tagged or registered. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Otto and Ben Herzfeldt, also of Antigo, investigated a complaint of a person hunting too close to a roadway during the gun deer season. The wardens learned a hunter shot a deer while trespassing and did not possess a valid antlerless deer permit for Langlade County. He possessed a permit for Marathon County and did not validate that permit. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Andrew Dryja, of White Lake, apprehended two individuals who shot a big buck with a rife before the gun deer season. Enforcement action is being taken.

Wardens Dan Michels, of Park Falls, and Jason Roberts, of Walworth County, observed a large buck hanging from a meat pole at a cabin. No tag was visibly attached to the deer. Upon contact with the owner of the cabin, a deer feeder was discovered outside the cabin with a 50-pound sack of corn dumped into it. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Michels and Meade encountered a truck parked along the road adjacent to a public hunting area at the end of hunting hours. After waiting several minutes for the hunter to return to the truck, the wardens went to find the hunter. After a 20-minute walk to the person’s stand, they found the hunter after he had climbed out of his stand about 30 minutes after hunting hours had ended. He was using a permanent stand, causing damage to live trees. The man had his trail camera screwed into another live tree. Enforcement action was taken

Wardens Michels and Joe Paul, of Prentice, investigated a complaint of a local person talking about shooting deer at night in the Park Falls and Phillips areas during the gun deer season. The investigation resulted in multiple people being charged for illegal night hunting activity.

District 4 — Woodruff area

No report available.

District 5 — Lower St. Croix area

No report available.

District 6 — Eau Claire area

No report available.

District 7 — Wisconsin Rapids area

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted a hunter on public land in November who was found to be a felon – and on probation – who was hunting with a firearm. The man was taken into custody at the direction of his probation officer.

Warden Lockman followed up on a complaint of an archery hunter who was hunting in a no-entry wildlife refuge on the Mead State Wildlife Area, where he had harvested a buck. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Erika Taylor, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Barry Fetting contacted three individuals who were hunting from permanent stands they built on Wood County Forest property. One hunter was hunting over bait and all three hunters were using ATVs on county property where such use is prohibited. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Taylor and warden supervisor Korey Trowbridge gave a presentation to eighth grade students at Assumption Middle School about the DNR and outdoor careers.

Warden Taylor attended the annual ELKS banquet in Wisconsin Rapids in early November and talked about rule and regulation changes prior to the gun deer season.

Wardens Trowbridge and Fetting investigated a deer poaching complaint in November and found that the suspect used a handgun to shoot at a buck during the archery season and also failed to register the harvest, as required. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Randy Dunkel investigated a complaint of someone shooting approximately 27 minutes prior to legal hunting hours during the gun deer season. Dunkel contacted the suspect and found that he harvested an antlerless deer prior to legal hunting hours. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dunkel and DNR wastewater engineer Nathan Wells investigated a creek contamination complaint. The creek was found to have a significant amount of anaerobic bacteria growing in it and had a septic smell to it. Dunkel and Wells found that the source of the contamination was from a composting operation on the adjacent property. The DNR is working with the parties involved to stop further contamination and to repair the creek.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, contacted an archery deer hunter and found that the hunter had placed illegal bait in two separate counties. Further investigation led to enforcement action against three subjects for illegal baiting, loan / borrow archery deer carcass tags, hunting antlerless deer in an unauthorized unit, and failure to display a hunting license.

Warden Leezer spoke to attendees of the annual Edgar Whitetail Night. Leezer spoke about rules and regulations, the new license system, and new deer tagging procedures. He then answered questions from the approximately 300 in attendance.

District 8 — La Crosse area

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, was alerted to two deer hanging in yard of a house in Readstown by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department. Wardens Stringham and Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, investigated and found that one individual had shot a buck without having a license and while revoked from hunting. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Stringham and Amanda Kretschmer investigated an individual who shot a 19-point buck during the archery season and put his son’s tag on it. The same individual had shot an 8-point buck two weeks before. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kyle Kosin, of Ellsworth, and Brad Peterson, of River Falls, contacted four felons in illegal possession of firearms in November. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, responded to two separate complaints in November of bucks with their antlers locked together. In both situations, one of the bucks was dead and the other was alive. In the first incident, the antlers were shot off of the dead buck, allowing the other buck to ran away. In the second incident, the live buck wasn’t able to be released so a legal archery hunter was allowed to harvest the deer.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, worked with a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department deputy who received a trespass complaint involving a bowhunter. Jensen found the hunter had a valid bowhunting license, but did not have any forms of proof with him while hunting – nor did he have his carcass tags. The hunter was found to have driven to the location without a valid driver’s license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Edward McCann, of La Crosse, and John Welke, of Madison, contacted two hunters, a father and son, while the son was shooting from the roadway. They had an untagged buck hanging in their garage and the person who shot it had not validated his tag. Citations were issued to the adults and the son was provided an education on why following the laws is important.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, Shawna Stringham and Amanda Kretschmer were working small game enforcement at night in November when they observed a vehicle with hound kennels drive off of the roadway and into a field. Tracey observed the vehicle stop and a passenger dropped a dog off in the field, so the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be actively hunting. The wardens drove up to the vehicle and Tracey made contact with two male subjects inside the truck. The wardens discovered a loaded .22 rifle inside the cab. After further investigation, one of the subjects was found to be a convicted felon and, therefore, could not be in possession of a firearm. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Cody Adams, of Crawford County, received a complaint about a hunter shooting from the road and trespassing to shoot a large buck that was locked up with a dead buck. Wardens Adams and Strelow investigated the complaint and determined that the hunter illegally shot the live buck from within 50 feet of the roadway center and then attempted to get permission from the landowner’s brother to retrieve both bucks. The hunter called another hunter to help load the bucks into a truck and to also put a buck tag on the buck that had been dead when the pair were located. The wardens were initially told that permission was asked before harvesting the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bob Jumbeck of Alma received a complaint that a deer had been shot from the roadway before the gun deer season. With little information to go on, the case went cold until additional information surfaced three weeks later. Jumbeck, with assistance from conservation warden J.J. Redemann, identified a suspect and the investigation revealed that a 9-point buck had been shot with a .22 rifle. Enforcement action has been initiated.

Warden Jumbeck received a hotline call involving the illegal harvest of a deer with a rifle during the archery season in the Tiffany Bottoms Wildlife Area. Jumbeck was able to locate the suspect and eventually was taken to the scene where a small 8-point buck was found shot in the head. Enforcement action was taken.

On the last day of the gun deer season, wardens Jumbeck and Strelow checked a group of hunters getting ready to start a deer drive. They talked to the hunters and determined that one individual was hunting deer without a license and was also a felon in possession of a firearm, which is also illegal. The wardens also determined that two members of the group took part in carcass tag loan / borrow situation for a buck that had been shot the day before. Enforcement action was taken.

District 9 — Black River Falls area

No report available.

District 10 — Wautoma area

Warden Nathan Ackerman, of Berlin, and deputy warden Mike Butler investigated a complaint of a non-resident buying resident licenses. The wardens were able to locate the subject, who was pulling two deer out of the woods. The wardens found that the subject was a North Dakota resident who had illegally purchased resident licenses. He was hunting next to his son, who had a non-resident deer license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Ackerman and Butler responded to a complaint of shooting/hunting from a road in November. It was found that five subjects had shot at a large buck from the road. The subjects were in two trucks and completely blocked the road while shooting at the buck. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ackerman assisted the Berlin Police Department and Waushara County deputies with a subject who was intoxicated, armed, and in a trespassing dispute. The subject had fired a shot and had made threats to a second subject, who was hunting nearby. Ackerman and the Berlin officer were first on the scene and secured the weapon while keeping the parties separated until Waushara County deputies arrived. The dispute was not hunting related and the case was then turned over to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Kyle Johnson, of Shiocton, and Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, responded to a hunting complaint. Upon making contact, one of the hunters was found to have been illegally hunting over more than two gallons of bait. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Johnson and regional warden Benjamin Treml, of Green Bay, located an untagged/unregistered 9-point buck at a butcher shop. After locating the individual who shot the buck, the wardens found that the individual had failed to validate his gun buck carcass tag upon harvest. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, contacted warden Boyd Richter, of Janesville, to follow up on a fail-to-register-deer and felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm investigation. The deer in question was never actually harvested and the “felon-in-possession” concerns were forwarded to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden Kaiser followed up on a hotline complaint of trespassing, with a potential hunting-related “shot fired” situation. Kaiser contacted three landowners and two hunters with multiple unlawful baiting, unregistered and untagged deer, and harvesting-a-deer-over-bait violations detected. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, contacted a subject who shot a buck with a rifle during the archery season in the Tigerton area. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Schraufnagel and Stockbridge warden Beau Miller contacted a subject who shot a buck with a rifle during the archery season in the Gresham area. Enforcement action is underway.

Warden Schraufnagel located three males involved in shining and shooting deer in the town of Waukechon. The investigation has determined that four deer were shot at from the roadway with a 20-gauge shotgun. Enforcement action is underway.

Warden Schraufnagel located a subject who cleared an area and planted a food plot on the Navarino State Wildlife Area. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Schraufnagel and warden supervisor Ted Dremel, of Wautoma, responded to a lost hunter report in the Bowler area. Fortunately, the hunter was located shortly after the call in good health.