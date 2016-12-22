Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar of Events – December 23rd, 2016

Banquet/Fundraiser

Jan. 18, 2017: Lower Wisconsin River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Gene Hausner, 608-588-7780.

Jan. 21, 2017: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 27, 2017: Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 28, 2017: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 28 2017: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merck, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 28, 2017: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Dustin Anderson, 715-671-8737.

Jan. 28, 2017: RC Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tee Away Golf Course & Steakhouse. For more info call Joel Taylor, 920-427-8904.

Jan. 28, 2017: JPD Warrior Fisheree Banquet, 10 a.m., Donner’s Bay Resort, Park Falls. For more info call Jeff Donner, 715-762-2956.

Feb. 4, 2017: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 4, 2017: We Really Kare Fishing Club Inc. Banquet, 10-4 p.m., Kusel Lake, Waushara County. For more info call Craig Strebig, 920-622-3426.

Feb. 4, 2017: Glacier Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., River Arts Banquet Hall, Baraboo. For more info call Terry Welsh, 608-643-3593.

Feb. 9, 2017: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Terry Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 9, 2017: Gateway Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Amerahn Hall, Kewaskum. For more info call Al May, 262-305-2066.

Feb. 11, 2017: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 16, 2017: Green Bay TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Banquet Hall. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-676-9919.

Feb. 18, 2017: Wisconsin Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 21, 2017: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 25, 2017: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Larry Quelle, 715-255-8235.

Feb. 25, 2017: Black Creek, Seymour WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 27, 2017: Barneveld Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 28, 2017: Denmark Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beveryl Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

March 2, 2017: Northern Kettle Moraine WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Colombian, West Bend. For more info call Barb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

March 11, 2017: Great Northern WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., UW Superior, Yellowjacket Union. For more info call 800-274-5471.

March 25, 2017: De Forest Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, De Forest. For more info call Brian Britten, 608-849-5011.

March 25, 2017: Buck Trail Archers WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archery, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

March 25, 2017: Great Lakes Sport Fisherman Foundation Banquet, 9 a.m., New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Ron Mickinak, 262-337-2225.

Archery/Shoots.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 414-975-1062.

Jan. 1, 28-29, Feb. 11-12, 2017: 3D Animal Targets, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Poynette Bowhunters Shoot Schedule. 4 miles North of 51/60 on Hwy 22. For more info call Steve Paulson, 608-846-5204.

Jan. 28-29, 2017: Indoor Animal Target Tournament, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Rib Mountain Bowmen, Shoot Schedule. For more info call Doug Curler, 715-623-2253.

Jan. 7-8, Aug. 12-13, 2017: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 13-14, 2017: Save the Birds Coyote Hunting Tournament, Pre-register by 12-30-16. For more info call 507-591-2385.

Jan. 28, 2017: Palmyra Lions Club, Fisheree, 7-3 p.m., Lower Spring Lake, Palmyra. For more info call Mike Fischer, 262-495-8137.

Feb. 4, 2017: South Millwaukee 1400 Club Contest, 8-4 p.m., A.J’s Bar & Grill, Muskego. For more info call Dale Leschke, 414-690-1702.

Feb. 11, 2017: Jig’s up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, 7-2 p.m., Lake Wissota-Chippewa Falls. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Feb. 11, 2017: Ice Castle Classic, Lac Qui Parle Lake, Watson. www.icecastleclassic.com for more info.

Feb. 25, 2017: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Assoc. Ice Fishing Tournament, 7-4 p.m., Donners Bay Resort. For more info call Kathy Reinhard, 715-476-2555.

Shows

Feb. 3-5, 2017: Wisconsin Dells Boat Show, Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center. For more info www.dellsboatshow.com

Feb. 18, 2017: Prairie Rod & Gun Club Show, 9-4:30 p.m., Prairie du Chien National Guard Armory. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 608-326-2718.

March 17&18, 2017: Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Chetek. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1377.

March 24-26, 2017: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2016. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 10-11, 2017: Solon Springs

Feb. 17-18, 2017: Iron River

March 10-11, 2017: Loyal

March 24-25, 2017: Hayward

March 31-April 1, 2017: Phillips

April 28-30, 2017: Ashland

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-5 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Jan. 13-14, 2017: Wittenberg Gun Show, Best Western Wittenberg.

Jan. 20-21, 2017: Menomonie AMMO Sports Expo & Gun Show, Menomonie Alliance Gymnasium.

Feb. 3-4, 2017: Eau Claire Gun Show, Best Western Trail Lodge Conference Center.

Feb. 17-18, 2017: Abbotsford Area Gun Show, El Norteno Gymnasium, Curtiss.

March 3-4, 2017: Baldwin Area Gun Show, Calvary Community Center.

March 31-April 1, 2017: Sparta Gun Show, Club 16 Banquet Hall.

Education/Seminar

Jan. 28, 2017: Wild Ones Fox Valley Area, Seminar, 8:30-4 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Kris Kauth, 920-749-7807.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Season Dates

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes (period 1)

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens (period 2)

Dec. 31: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, frog & fisher seasons close.

Dec. 31: Late fall turkey season closes (Zones 1-5)

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes.

Jan. 1, 2017: Antlerless-Holiday hunt closes(see DNR regs)

Jan. 7, 2017: Early catch & release inland trout season opens (proposed, see DNR regs)

Jan. 8, 2017: White-tailed deer (archery) season closes.

Jan. 31, 2017: Ruffed grouse season closes (Zone A)

Jan. 31, 2017: Grey and fox squirrel season closes.

Jan. 31, 2017: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Special Events

Feb. 11, 2017: Dunn County Fish & Game, 10-6 p.m., Lake Menomon, Menomonie. For more info call Pat Lammer, 715-235-8155.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting,

920-213-1611.

Ozaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Club. Meets 1st Tues. of each month, Oct.-May, 7 p.m., Railroad Station, Saukville, WI. For info call 262-644-8481.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039..

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Milwaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sportfisherman Club. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month Sept.-May, 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Steve Todd, 262-370-7486.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.