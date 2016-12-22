PGC: Common shrub played role in bear deaths in Pennsylvania

The ingestion of plant parts from a common ornamental shrub is the likely cause of death for a 300-pound female bear and her three cubs that died earlier this month in West Wyoming Borough, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Wildlife conservation officers responded to a report of four bears found dead near the parking lot of St. Monica’s church on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The bears showed no signs of bullet wounds or other external trauma and were found dead in or around the same tree. There was no evidence of thrashing or stumbling in the area around the bears, suggesting they died suddenly.

The highly unusual circumstances prompted the Game Commission to consider the deaths suspicious and requested that persons with any information regarding the incident to contact the agency. A number of individuals contacted the Game Commission to report previous sightings of the bears and their activities.

Game Commission personnel transported the sow and one cub to the Penn State Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in State College for post-mortem examination and toxicological testing. The remaining two cubs were retained at the region office.

No significant lesions were apparent in the sow or the cub to suggest a cause of death. However, an examination of the stomach contents of both bears revealed that they recently consumed leaves and seeds of an English yew (Taxus baccata) plant.

The English yew is a conifer native to Europe, Africa, and southwest Asia. The plant has lance-shaped leaves and produces a red berry-like cupped structure called an “aril” that contains a single brown seed. An English yew can grow to a height of 30 feet, but often is pruned into various configurations and sizes. It is widely cultivated in eastern North America as an ornamental shrub and often found in urban environments.

All species of yew contain the alkaloid compound “taxine” that is highly toxic to most animals and humans if ingested. The toxin is particularly lethal to animals with single-chambered stomachs. Some animals, such as white-tailed deer, are more resistant to effects of taxine because they possess mechanisms to prevent the absorption of the toxin into their system.

Taxine is found in all parts of the yew except the fleshy part of the aril, with seeds containing the highest concentrations of the toxin. While yew are toxic year-round, toxin levels increase during the winter months.

Yew is cardiotoxic and impacts the heart’s ability to beat properly. Poisoning can cause sudden death in animals due to cardiac arrhythmia within one to three hours after being ingested, and animals might be found dead next to yew shrubs. In this case, several yew shrubs were in close proximity to the dead bears.

Organic chemical screens were performed on the stomach contents, liver and kidneys of the bears to test for the presence of pesticides, euthanasia agents and environmental contaminants. The results of these screens, as well as a tests for the presence of ethylene glycol (a compound found in antifreeze) were all negative.

“This is the first case of black bear deaths attributable to yew intoxication that I have heard of,” Game Commission wildlife veterinarian Justin Brown said.

A query of several bear biologists from the northeastern United States and eastern Canada resulted in no reports of previously documented yew-related deaths in black bears.

“A perfect storm” of circumstances and conditions might have contributed to the deaths.

Yew most commonly are found in urban areas such as where the four bears were frequenting. Yew arils are sweet tasting and might have attracted the sow at a time when toxin levels were highest and other food sources were limited.

“Black bear feeding activity increases just prior to hibernation as they accumulate fat that will sustain them through the winter,” Game Commission bear biologist Mark Ternent said. “The denning and hibernation of the sow and her cubs were likely imminent and bear cubs will follow the lead of the sow when foraging for food.

“Wildlife conservation officers and agency biologists encounter bears that have died from unusual causes every year, but this may be a first,” said Ternent. “This unfortunate occurrence was extremely rare and one we hope will not be repeated.”