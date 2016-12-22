Northern deer zone kill up big while rest of Wisconsin down a bit

by Tim Eisele

Madison — More than 300,000 deer have been electronically registered through all 2016 deer seasons so far, including 97,892 bucks from the gun season, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported to the Natural Resources Board (NRB).

At the board’s Dec. 14 meeting, Kevin Wallenfang, DNR big game ecologist, said that a grand total of 283,201 deer had been registered for all of the seasons up through the end of the nine-day gun deer hunt. That number increased to just more than 300,000 by Dec. 14.

The preliminary harvest just for the nine-day gun hunt totaled 196,785 deer, comprised of 97,892 bucks and 98,893 antlerless deer.

That total kill is down from 2015, when 198,057 deer were registered: 92,610 bucks and 105,447 antlerless deer.

There was an overall 5.7 percent increase in the buck kill from 2015, but a 1 percent decrease in the total harvest.

Wallenfang said that in talking to hunters, he heard reports from every end of the spectrum.

“I talked to hunters in northern Wisconsin where many people think our deer herd was decimated, and I can tell you I talked to quite a number of hunters this year that saw more deer and had great hunts,” he said.

Wallenfang recounted the experience of 13 hunters in Ashland County who shot nine bucks. But, also he heard from a landowner in Marquette County who told of seeing very few deer.

“Trying to explain why people don’t see deer is pretty tough to do,” he said. “But, it was good to hear more hunters in the far northern part of the state seeing more deer this year.”

By region, the preliminary harvest shows:

• Northern Forest Zone with 23,445 bucks (30 percent increase from last year) and 8,955 antlerless (21 percent increase).

• Central Forest Zone with 5,067 bucks (2 percent decrease) and 2,943 antlerless (2 percent decrease).

• Central Farmland Zone with 48,872 bucks (1 percent increase) and 62,612 antlerless (8 percent decrease).

•Southern Farmland Zone with 20,508 bucks (3 percent decrease from 2015) and 24,383 antlerless (10 percent decrease).

Wallenfang said he realizes that some people may question the significant increase in the Northern Zone, but he went back and checked on information the DNR provided to the Citizen Deer Advisory Councils for projected buck harvests and said the projection was within about 10 percent on every northern deer unit.

“I’m pleased to see the up-tick in the overall harvest in the north,” Wallenfang said. “I know it is hard to be patient when people had great deer hunting, then deer numbers went down, and we’ve had rough winters up there, but it’s good to see deer numbers popping back.”

CWD samples

The DNR had 95 sampling stations for chronic wasting disease (CWD) throughout the state. Without in-person registration, the DNR tried new ideas, with 38 kiosks where hunters could drop off a deer head.

The DNR also gave more than 50 hunters kits and instructions on how to remove limp nodes on their own and send them in for analysis. At least 10 hunters have sent in their samples so far.

Overall, the DNR has received just more than 5,300 samples for testing. The average time for getting results back to hunters is seven or eight days.

Wallenfang said that DNR put a lot of emphasis on reaching out to hunters to help them understand how to use new deer tags.

DNR wildlife biologists participate in Fleet Farm’s “Orange Friday,” where they give orange hats and plastic bags to hunters, and try to help hunters understand the new rules.

Gary Zimmer, board member from Rhinelander, asked if hunters who drop deer heads at a kiosk for testing should leave the registration tag with the head or keep it with the carcass.

Todd Schaller, the DNR’s chief warden, said the tag should remain with the meat.

Wallenfang said the DNR has work to do, as there are some problems with the paperless license. He said that he hopes the changes will be evaluated.

Fred Prehn, board member from Wausau, wants the DNR to get away from the need to carry a pen in a plastic bag in the woods.

“This pen in the woods is really a stupid idea,” Prehn said.

He would like to see the DNR look at other ways to validate a tag, such as cutting or tearing the tag. He said pens often don’t work in cold weather.

Prehn also heard from a number of people in northern camps who did not have cell coverage. These people go into the camp and don’t leave until the end of the season and find it impossible to register their deer by 5 p.m. of the day following the harvest.

Prehn said he didn’t see a reason for registration the following day, and thinks it is a burden on hunters.

Enforcement

Schaller noted that this was a “new” year with lots of changes in tags and licenses, which is why game wardens put a lot of effort into education on the new rules.

The number of warnings issued by wardens increased by 73 percent over last year.

During the gun season wardens made 18,999 contacts while on patrol, answered 2,240 calls, and the DNR received 667 calls on the hotline.

Schaller said most of the hotline calls involved illegal baiting.

“Hunting is safe in Wisconsin, and that is attributed to our hunters who are responsible, and the thousands of hunter education instructors,” Schaller said.

This season there were no fatalities and five non-fatal accidents. Five of the past 10 gun seasons have not had a fatality.

Schaller said it is hard to compare Wisconsin to other states because deer seasons differ, but in 2016 Minnesota had nine accidents, Michigan had two accidents (one fatality), and Iowa had three.

A big effort for game wardens is recruitment, retention, and reactivation of hunters, anglers and trappers. One successful part of that is the Learn-to-Hunt for Food program coordinated by Keith Warnke, DNR hunting and shooting sports coordinator.

This year the DNR coordinated seven classes around the state with more than 80 participants who went from no connection to hunting to buying a license and hunting.

“This program takes advantage of the national trend of folks eating organic and healthy foods,” Schaller said. “It gets non-traditional hunters involved in hunting for the purpose of food for the table.”