New York Outdoor News Calendar of Events – December 23rd, 2016

by Site Staff

Season Dates

Dec. 24: Canada goose season closes (East Central Zone)

Dec. 31: Canada goose season reopens (South and West Central zones)

Dec. 31: Black sea bass season closes

Dec. 31: Scup (porgy) season closes

Dec. 31: Duck season reopens (Western and Lake Champlain zones)

Dec. 31: Westchester County regular (bowhunting-only) deer season closes

Dec. 31: Pheasant season closes (portions of Southern Zone, Long Island)

Dec. 31: Bobwhite quail season closes (Long Island)

Jan. 1: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season opens (permit required)

Jan. 1: Varying hare season opens (portions of state)

Jan. 8: Canada goose season closes (Hudson Valley Zone)

Jan. 15: Duck season closes (Western Zone)

Jan. 15: Canada goose season closes (South and West Central zones)

Jan. 16: Snow goose season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Jan. 29: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season opens (permit required)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) regular/bowhunting-only deer season closes

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes (portions of state)

Shows

Jan. 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-15: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 354 Leicester, Caledonia, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more information go to www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 21-22: New York State Arms Collectors Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

Jan. 21-22: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron, N.Y. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 27-29: New York Sportsman’s Expo, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse. For more info go to www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Jan. 27-29: Fly Fishing Show, Garden State Convention Center, Somerset, N.J. For more info go to flyfishingshow.com.

Jan. 27-29: Bark at the Moon Coyote Club, New York State Predator Hunt & Expo, Carey Lake Party House, Walworth. For info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Jan. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Feb. 4: Central New York Sportsman Show, Kallet Civic Center, Oneida. For more info go to www.holycrossacademy.com.

Feb. 4-5: S-VE Sportsman Show, Spencer-Van Etten High School.

Feb. 5: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun Show, Elks Club, 104 River St., Sidney, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Feb. 11-12: Adirondacks Outdoorsman Show, Moose Club, Johnstown. For more info go to www.adkshow.com.

Feb. 18-19: Sportsman’s Show, Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel, Salamanca. For more info go to enchantedmountains.com.

Feb. 25-26: Long Island Antique Historical Arms Society Antique Gun Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-2 Sunday. For more info go online to www.liahas.org or call Dave Gruner at 631-722-3248.

March 2-5: World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition, Rockland Community College, Suffern. For more info go online to www.sportshows.com/suffern/.

March 4-5: Twin Tiers Outdoor Expo, First Arena, Elmira. For more information go online to www.twintiersoutdoorexpo.com.

March 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

March 9-12: Western New York Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info go online to www.eriepromotions.com.

March 10-12: Great Outdoor Family Expo, New York State Office Building, Watertown. For more info: www.greatoutdoorexpo.com.

March 24-26: Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona. For more information go online to kesslerpromotions.com.

April 22-23: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

April 23: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Aug. 13, 2017: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut, Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 16-17, 2017: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

Oct. 8, 2017: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 29, 2017: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Nov. 5, 2017: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 14: Eastern New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Albany. For info, call John Hunter at 607-426-8292.

Jan. 21: Pasta Night to Benefit ECO James Davey, Whortleville Rod & Gun Club, Hopewell Junction, 2-7 p.m. For more info email Ecodaveyfundraiser@gmail.com or call Tom Colgan at 845-721-1203 or Anthony Pittore at 914-755-9667.

Jan. 28: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Syracuse, Liverpool. For more info call John Hunter, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 11: Pinnacle S3DA Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Pinnacle Athletic Campus, Victor. For more info call Jason Minnamon, 585-433-2930.

Feb. 11: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Oneonta. For more info call Ronald Moxley, 607-432-5243.

March 4: Broome County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Binghamton. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

March 11: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call John Hunter, 607-426-8292.

March 11: Catherine Creek Trout Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Horseheads Elks Club, Horseheads. For more info call Jim Palmer, 607-425-6136.

April 29, 2017: Stonybrook WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, Dansville. For more info call Shannon Griese, 585-739-1779.

Education/Seminars

Dec. 31: Erie County Trappers Association Fur Handling Seminar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Collins Conservation Club. For more info call Patti Wattenngel, 716-337-2556.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

http://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

Shoots

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Archery

Mountain Trail Bow Hunters, 331 West Chenango Rd, Castle Creek, NY 13744. For more info call Andy McCormick, 607-621-3464.

Jan. 4-6: Winter Indoor Leagues.

Tournaments/Contests.

Jan. 25-27: Foxpro’s 15th Annual New York State Predator Hunt, Macedon. For info go to www.barkatthemooncoyoteclub.com or call 585-223-5324.

Feb. 10-12: 10th Annual Coyote Hunt, Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. For info go online to www.sportsmensfederation.com or call 845-482-4987.