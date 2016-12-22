Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars Report – December 23rd, 2016

Region I – Capt. Laura Petreikis

CPO Beltran observed two trucks driving through a field with the occupants wearing blaze orange and hunting attire. One of the trucks drove over to CPO Beltran and stated they were going hunting and wanted to show his license. During the license inspection it was discovered there were other hunters in the field. Second truck was in the field driving nearby, Officer Beltran asked the first hunter if he could call the second vehicle over so he can check him and not have to disturb their hunt off in the distance. The second vehicle came by and the person inside stepped out abruptly. Officer Beltran approached and observed a loaded uncased shotgun in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that this gentleman had shot two dear earlier which were back at the farm. The deer were placed in plain view right next to the silo. It was also discovered that the man’s uncle had shot one too and was being stored in the same place. After several interviews, CPO Beltran discovered several violations.

A 53-year-old from Thomson was charged with illegally harvesting a deer and blaze orange violations. He was warned with hunting without a valid deer permit. His nephew, a 28-year-old man from Thomson was charged with illegally harvesting two deer without properly tagging them, having a loaded uncased shotgun in the truck, warned for use and aid of a motor vehicle, no valid deer permits and blaze orange. Both men were charged at the scene and released. The Savanna food pantry and Thomson food bank will receive the meat from the seized deer to feed needy families this holiday season. New Era Processing stayed open late to accept the deer for processing.

CPO Francisko patrolled Mercer County during the first firearms deer season. Multiple citations and written warnings were issued for violations including having an uncased firearm in a vehicle, poaching an 8-point buck without an either-sex permit, illegally using another person’s permit to tag a deer and call it in to get a confirmation number. The illegally harvested deer meat was donated to a charitable organization so the meat did not go to waste. Charges are pending in reference to an out-of-state hunter poaching a deer. That hunter did not possess a non-resident hunting license, habitat stamp or any permits required to legally harvest a deer in Illinois.

CPO Beltran investigated a TIPS complaint of a man who left his deer after he shot it and returned a short while later. The caller stated the man had abandoned the deer after shooting an 11-point buck. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the man did not have a string or zip tie to fasten his tag to the deer so he went back to the house to get one. He waited a short while to allow other hunters to get out of the field as to not disturb them. He returned and tagged the deer properly. A written warning was issued for failure to immediately tag. The hunter had several zip ties in his pack for the next deer.

While sitting on top of one his favorite spots in Whiteside County during the hours of darkness, CPO Palumbo observed a car driving slowly down a remote road surrounded by prime wildlife habitat. The occupants of the car then began shining lights out of both sides of the car, searching the trees and surrounding fields. CPO Palumbo conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and ultimately discovered a loaded, uncased .22 rifle. Citations and written warnings were issued to both the Fenton passenger and the Erie driver for use and aid of vehicle to hunt, shining from a vehicle, hunting from a roadway, and no FOID card. The rifle, ammunition, and light were seized.

While checking deer hunters for compliance to the Wildlife Code during the first firearms deer season in Boone County, CPO Alt observed a hunter in blaze orange walking across a picked soybean field towards a timber and a second hunter in blaze orange seated in a parked and idling pickup truck at the outer edge of the same field. A hunting compliance inspection to the hunter in the pickup truck revealed he was in possession of a loaded, uncased and unplugged shotgun, was hunting without a hunting license or habitat stamp, was in possession of an unsigned deer permit and failed to wear a sufficient amount of blaze orange clothing while in the field. Although the hunter denied hunting from his parked and idling vehicle, the condition which he was observed also constituted violations for unlawful transportation of a loaded/uncased firearm in or on a vehicle or conveyance and hunting from a vehicle. An inspection of the second hunter walking the field revealed that he, too, was hunting without a habitat stamp and was in possession of an unsigned deer permit.

On a beautiful, frosty fall day CPO Kaufman and CPOT Stanbary responded to a call of a nude man swimming in a pond near the Illinois and Michigan Canal. When they arrived at a nearby parking lot, CPO Kaufman noticed a man cleaning his car in T-shirt and shorts. While CPO Stanbary was on the phone with the complainant, CPO Kaufman went over to talk to the man. After a brief conversation the man admitted to swimming naked in the pond and lying on the ground to dry himself off. He was issued a citation for nudity in a state park.

Region II – Capt. Brett Scroggins

CPO Kelley, after receiving a baiting tip from a local businessman, located an area baited with pumpkins, corn and apples in Algonquin Shores. While watching a large buck and several does eat at the pumpkins, CPO Kelley saw the buck shot with an arrow. The buck went down, regained its footing, and ran away. CPO Kelley was able to contact the man who shot the deer. After looking for the deer, which could not be located, CPO Kelley issued the man a citation for hunting over bait and a written warning for hunting without permission.

CPO VanWiltenburg cited a Wisconsin resident for failure to record his deer harvest in the 2015 season. He also received warnings for failure to tag the deer before bringing it to the taxidermist and possession of road kill deer by a non-resident. The deer head was seized. It was a result of a joint investigation with the Wisconsin DNR when the subject admitted to killing a deer in Illinois during an interview with a warden up there. He was also issued citations from Wisconsin.

CPO Schreiber arrested a subject for unlawfully hunting deer without permission. The subject was hunting a piece of property that he did not have permission to hunt and shot a nice 170-class, 15-point buck. The subject then tracked the wounded deer onto another property, which he did not have permission from, and was encountered by a legal hunter checking his trail cameras. The second landowner was notified and wished to pursue charges, however, the landowner whose property the deer was on was not happy but did not wish to file charges. The subject had removed the deer and taken the head to a local taxidermist to have mounted. Instead, the subject was charged for his offense and the deer rack filed for forfeiture.

CPO Honiotes received a TIP about a subject archery hunting during firearms season without permission and without required orange clothing. Upon arrival CPO Honiotes observed two juveniles carrying compound bows and not wearing orange clothing. The father was located on the other side of the property in a treestand also archery hunting. None of the hunters had a valid firearm permit. The youth hunters had not completed safety education and had been permitted to hunt on their own without required supervision. The father was explained what all the violations were and cited him for hunting during firearm season without required orange and provided a warning for not being in immediate control of the youth hunters.

CPO Whitchurch was on patrol at a Cook County Lake when he observed a subject fishing who was catching crappies at a quick pace. Every crappie the subject caught was placed in a bucket beside the subject. CPO Whitchurch contacted the subject and requested a fishing license which the subject produced. CPO Whitchurch counted the crappies in the subject’s bucket. The subject possessed a total of 18 crappies. The 18 crappies put him three over the daily limit. The subject was informed about creel limits and was issued a citation for too many crappies.

Region III – Capt. Jim Mayes

CPO Moody cited a Michigan man in rural Coles County for multiple violations. While patrolling, CPO Moody observed an untagged buck hidden in a shed. The man returned from hunting 20 minutes after shooting hours on his ATV with an uncased and loaded firearm strapped to his back. When questioned, the man initially denied shooting any deer so far in the season. The man finally admitted to shooting the 8-point buck the previous night and not tagging it so he could shoot another one. The rack was seized and the meat was to be donated. The man received multiple citations and written warnings and has a court date in the future.

CPO Reeves,CPOT Ausmus, and CPO Viverito were working night hunters during shotgun deer season. The CPOs noticed a suspicious pickup truck driving slowly. The occupants of the vehicle were shining lights from the vehicle illuminating fields. The stop led to the arrest of two Kentucky men, yielding 13 wildlife citations and a DUI arrest. Two spotlights and a loaded .243 rifle were seized.

Region IV – Capt. Jamie Maul

CPO Blazinic observed a black Ford pickup truck parked in a field approximately 100 feet south of the roadway. In the bed of the truck, he observed an empty bow case. During a subsequent investigation of the pickup truck, he thought that the subject from Pennsylvania was archery deer hunting in Illinois without a non-resident hunting license, habitat stamp or archery deer permit. The subject had purchased everything, but he voided the transaction. CPO Blazinic located the subject coming out of the woods. At first, the subject denied hunting. After a short interview, the subject admitted to hunting and retrieved the bow from the stand he was hunting.

CPO Blakeley located multiple mineral blocks on a property in Brown County during the hunting season. The mineral blocks had trail cameras over the blocks. CPO Blakeley located a subject hunting the property. The subject did not have his permits in his possession. The subject admitted to placing the cameras, but he did not see the mineral blocks in front of the cameras. The bait was located within 30 yards of three different deer stands.

CPO Goetten investigated a hunting without permission complaint. The suspect was identified and interviewed. During the interview, it was determined the suspect also deer hunts in Missouri. A sales check with a Missouri conservation agent revealed the subject has claimed residency in both states for the purpose of purchasing cheaper deer and turkey permits.

CPO Cochran conducted an investigation regarding an unlawful hunting without permission/baiting complaint north of the Taylorville airport. The investigation revealed an overwhelming amount of scattered corn and what appeared to be dog food near a couple of treestands on an adjacent property. The complainant’s property had been cleared extensively and bait placed on his property as well. Ironically, the suspect in this case was already under investigation for purchasing resident hunting license, habitat stamp, and deer tags as a non-resident. The subject was located in a travel trailer on an adjacent property. The subject would not admit to scattering any bait for the deer but blamed it on “trespassers” who must have come on his brother’s property in front of his stand, spreading the grain and dog food. The subject did admit to trespassing and clearing on his neighbor’s property but also said he did not know where the property line was located. The complainant stated the property line was clearly marked with flags but they were removed by the suspect. The suspect was charged with falsification to obtain resident license or permits as a non-resident, criminal trespass to real property, and criminal damage to real property.

Region V – Capt. Tim Daiber

CPO Schoenhoff scouted for deer bait prior to the hunting season and found a shooting house with piles of corn in the area. During the first firearms season a hunter was found hunting the shooting house with corn still located in front of it. After making contact with the hunter it was observed he was not wearing a blaze orange hat. Subject was cited for unlawfully hunting over bait and issued a warning for failure to wear blaze orange as required during firearms deer season.

CPO Folden went to a location to investigate a TIPS complaint alleging hunters illegally hunting over bait. CPO Folden located three hunters in the woods tracking a deer. The hunters were within 50 yards of a tree stand from which one hunter claimed to have shot a deer. In the immediate area where the hunters were tracking the deer, CPO Folden located a deer feeder filled with corn. CPO Folden asked the other two hunters if they had killed any deer. One hunter told CPO Folden he had killed a buck immediately after shooting time. CPO Folden followed the hunter to the stand where he shot the buck. The buck was lying dead approximately 30 yards from the stand. Between the buck and the hunter’s stand was a second deer feeder filled with corn. This hunter did not have a hunting license or deer permit. All three hunters were related (two brothers and a son). The oldest brother admitted he was responsible for placing the bait. One hunter was cited for hunting over bait. One hunter was cited for unlawful take of deer over bait, hunting without a hunting license, and warned for failure to immediately tag and not having a habitat stamp. The man responsible for the bait was cited for illegal placement of bait. The deer was seized and taken to a processor for donation to a local hunger program.

CPO Johnson observed two deer hanging at a residence in Pope County. He observed two vehicles, with Georgia plates, parked at a residence. The CPO knocked on the door and a subject was hurriedly reporting deer harvest. CPO Johnson asked about the deer and the subject stated him and his wife killed them in Saline County. The subject was nervous and was asked how he got the deer back from the field. The subject paused and said in his truck. No blood was observed in the truck bed. CPO Johnson observed blood on an ATV. After a further investigation the subject admitted to killing the deer on his property in Pope County but using a Saline County permit to report the harvest. The two subjects were cited for unlawful possession (x2) and failure to tag both deer (x2). They were issued written warnings for falsifying a harvest report, unlawful take of deer, and using a Saline County permit to take deer in Pope County.