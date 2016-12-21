Wisconsin’s Natural Resource Board makes appropriate changes in 2016 to meet open meetings law requirements

by Tim Eisele

Terry Hilgenberg, of Shawano, chairs the Natural Resources Board. Elections for officers are held in January and Hilgenberg is expected to again chair the board in 2017. photo by Tim Eisele

If you follow the Natural Resources Board (NRB), the governor-appointed citizen committee that sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), you know that they made some changes in 2016.

Their first change came last February, when Terry Hilgenberg took over as chairman. Hilgenberg asked that the NRB begin every meeting by asking board members and the public to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Their second change took place after questions were raised about “secret” meetings. Thus, they no longer hold a dinner meeting where all board members get together the even

ing before their regular monthly meetings.

It was always past practice that board members would meet for dinner the evening before and normally the public was not invited to those meals.

The open meetings law that state agencies are required to follow specifies that any time a quorum of the board meets, it must be publicly noticed and open to the public. This theoretically prevents any “private deals” from being made without public knowledge or “straw votes” from being taken.

Past boards have been very careful, that anytime they get together, socially or even during breaks from meetings, they were sure that no more than three of the seven board members were present.

Unfortunately, this year the current board was caught up twice when there were questions.

First when they filed out of the public board meeting room into a back private meeting room for a photo, and a reporter asked what they were meeting about.

Then following the board’s vote to allow snowmobiling in Blue Mounds State Park it was alleged in a lawsuit that the DNR had met with the board at a dinner meeting the evening before the vote.

The complaint alleges that the DNR had a strategy to lobby board members, though DNR officials responded that the meetings were purely social.

Though past boards have been very careful to not discuss issues when a quorum was present, the change is a good one to be sure that policy decisions are made in public.

It would be good if the same could be said for DNR decisions, so we know whether decisions are those of DNR professionals or the governor.