Weatherby, BHA announce corporate partnership

by Staff Report

MISSOULA, Mont. — Weatherby and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers recently announced the launch of a corporate partnership that the two groups say will elevate both Weatherby’s and BHA’s efforts to conserve, provide access to and enjoy North America’s wildest backcountry lands and waters.

According to BHA, the opportunity to form a partnership with longtime firearms company Weatherby embodies the essence of America’s backcountry outdoor heritage — one that’s steeped in history yet focused on generations to come.

“We just expanded the BHA family,” BHA President and Chief Executive Officer Land Tawney said. “Not only are we excited to partner with one of the world’s top firearm brands, we also are pleased to join forces with a company that shares our deep commitment to conserving the backcountry and the family traditions that go with it. Backcountry hunting experiences and Weatherby go hand-in-hand.”

Weatherby’s underwriting of the online edition of BHA’s Backcountry Journal, as well as its sponsorship of BHA’s Fall 2016 Speaker Series, illustrate the company’s conservation ethic.

Said Adam Weatherby, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Weatherby Inc.: “BHA works tirelessly to preserve and promote the same traditions that drive Weatherby, and our industry itself. On behalf of our entire organization, I embrace this partnership as a genuine honor.”