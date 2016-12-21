Shooting-range plans drawing attention in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County

by Michigan DNR

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Area residents and others interested in learning more about the planned development of a new shooting range in Union Township, Grand Traverse County, are invited to a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Fife Lake Elementary School, 108 Pierce St. in Fife Lake. The location was selected both in anticipation of the expected large number of attendees and for its central location to accommodate residents near the proposed range site.

“DNR staff looks forward to sharing the design plans, proposed range rules and construction timeline with the public at the January meeting,” said Lori Burford, a DNR shooting range and facilities analyst. “We also will be presenting information related to the site selection process, and allowing time for people to share their thoughts.”

Burford said that the meeting will provide an additional opportunity for the public to offer comments or suggestions on possible additional rules and site design considerations. The plans, and additional range-related information, also will be available on the department’s website at www.michigan.gov/shootingranges for a week after the meeting to allow for additional comments

The Jan. 5 meeting in Fife Lake is the fourth public meeting related to the proposed Grand Traverse County shooting range. Public comment has been solicited and welcomed during each meeting, as well as via email throughout the process. A 30-day public comment period also was offered and publicized after the proposed range location’s environmental assessment was submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in June 2016.

For more information about the meeting, contact Burford at the DNR Customer Service Center in Roscommon at 989-600-9114. Anyone with disabilities who may need accommodations in order to participate in the meeting also is asked to contact Burford at least five days before the meeting date.

Learn more about current shooting range locations and related resources on the DNR website at www.michigan.gov/shootingranges.