In Illinois, closure of World Shooting Complex sends national event packing

by Ralph Loos

Lack of a state budget and Illinois DNR funding woes led to the closure of the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta, and now at least one popular annual event has indicated it will not be sticking around to see

Illinois clean up its mess.

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) has announced that the Scholastic Clay Target Program and Scholastic Action Shooting Program National Championships will be conducted at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio for the next three years. The July championships will be hosted there 2017-2019.

After the World Shooting Complex was closed in October 2015, the SCTP announced over the winter that it was moving the event to Ohio “due to Illinois’s unresolved state budget issues.” The event was held in Ohio this past July.

Meanwhile, the Amateur Trapshooting Association and DNR worked out a deal to reopen the complex for limited shooting in April, ensuring that the ATA’s signature Grand American and AIM events would remain at the Illinois

facility.

Illinois has gone 18 months without a full budget. A stopgap budget passed this summer expires Dec. 31. DNR closed the World Shooting Complex but continues to see it as a future potential revenue source (see the Dec. 23

issue of Illinois Outdoor News).

