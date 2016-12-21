Chronic wasting disease found in eastern Iowa deer farm

by Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Iowa officials have confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease at a deer farm in Buchanan County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported the case Tuesday and says it has quarantined the site in eastern Iowa.

The disease was detected as part of the state’s voluntary monitoring program for the disease. The program requires surveillance and testing of all farmed deer and elk at least a year old that die. Test results must be shared with the department.

Following discovering of the Buchanan County case, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it will increase testing of wild deer in the area.

The disease attacks the brains of deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.