Sportsmen can help themselves by the knowing harassment law

by Site Staff

Madison – During the 2009 gun deer season, conservation wardens

investigated and issued citations for 15 hunter harassment cases,

something DNR Chief Warden Randy Stark termed a “notable increase

in hunter harassment complaints.”

In 2008, wardens issued four citations for harassment.

The hunting harassment law protects legal hunters from being

harassed. Most hunters might assume this is often from

anti-hunters, but that’s usually not the case.

Instead, most harassment comes from non-hunters and rural

residents, and increasingly from other hunters who are hunting in

the same area.

One of the 2009 cases was investigated by Conservation Warden

Joe Paul, of Lakewood. One group that had hunted an area for many

years got upset when another group moved into “their” area on

public land. On national forest lands, treestands may be left up

overnight until the end of the season, but the hunters who believed

it was their area took down the new stands and left them on the

ground.

They also destroyed a ground blind that was built by a

first-time adult hunter, and left notes near the stands warning the

hunters to leave the area.

The harassed hunters didn’t leave and were confronted by the

original group, who said that if the new hunters were there on

opening morning, they would play loud music.

One of the harassed hunters got a license plate number. Paul

went to a residence where he was met by a mob of angry hunters who

eventually admitted their wrongdoing. Paul wrote a citation. One of

the harassing hunters paid $343.50.

In another instance, two goose hunters had permission to hunt a

field, but a nearby homeowner didn’t want them there. The man

confronted the hunters. When the hunters didn’t leave, the man

called in a false report to the DNR hotline.

Paul worked that case, too, and wrote the homeowner a harassment

citation. The man lost in court and paid the $343.50 fine.

“Sometimes it’s hunter-on-hunter over who has the right to hunt

an area. Other times it’s hunting close to populated areas,” Paul

said. “We also see problems up north with people pouring fuel oil

on bear baits to (keep) bears … away or to seek other baits.”

Paul said that if people have a problem they should report it to

a warden or sheriff’s department, or call the hotline.

“It helps to get any little bit of evidence, such as license

plates of cars parked in the area, copies of notes left by people,

or anything like that, but it is also worthwhile to avoid a

confrontation,” he said.

Shawano County warden Mark Schraufnagel had a case last fall on

the Navarino State Wildlife Area.

A landowner bought 4 acres next to Navarino and built a house on

it. There is a small strip of state land that allows people access

to thousands of acres of wildlife area.

Two coyote hunters were using calls on the state land when the

landowner drove a snowmobile over state land and confronted the

hunters.

“The person made a comment that when they leave they may not be

able to drive their vehicles away, and when they came out he again

confronted them and again threatened damage to their vehicles,”

Schraufnagel said.

Schraufnagel got a hotline call, investigated the case, and

issued one citation for running a snowmobile on state land and one

citation for harassment. The defendant, who may have wanted to

“save” the state land for his own hunting, paid $175 for the

snowmobile fine and 343.50 for hunter harassment.

“We are seeing more hunter-against-hunter harassment issues,

especially for prime spots,” Schraufnagel said. “I also see where

someone buys land adjacent to state property and they want everyone

else to stay away. As more and more properties are broken up and

more houses are being built around state lands, we will see more

conflict.”

Stark said the hunter harassment law (state statute 29.083) is

formally titled “Interference with Hunting, Fishing and

Trapping.”

“We call it the hunter harassment law, but it makes it illegal

for someone to interfere with somebody who is lawfully hunting,

fishing, or trapping, with the intent to take a wild animal,” Stark

said. The law covers lawful activities and would not cover unlawful

activities such as someone interfering with shining deer where

shining was illegal.”

The law makes five specific behaviors illegal:

1. Harassing any wild animal or engaging in an activity that

tends to harass wild animals. This would cover someone trying to

scare away game.

2. Impeding or obstructing a person who is engaged in lawful

hunting, fishing or trapping. This could include trying to get in

the way of a sportsman.

3. Impeding or obstructing a person who is engaged in a lawful

activity.

4. Disturbing the property of a person engaged in one of the

activities (slashing vehicle tires).

5. Disturbing lawfully placed hunting blinds or treestands.

“The law makes it illegal to do these things, and if … officers

become aware from personal observation or facts gathered that prove

it is true, they can order someone not to engage in that behavior,”

Stark said.

It is a violation if the harassing person knowingly fails to

obey that order.

Sportsmen have to be aware that the law specifically provides a

defense from prosecution – the right to free speech. The

application of the law is limited to physical interference, Stark

said, so that it does not infringe on a person’s right to freedom

of speech.

This means that if someone shouts at a hunter or trapper, that

probably would not fall under the law.

Anyone subjected to harassment should contact a local

conservation warden or call 800-TIP WDNR or (800) 847-9367.

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series.